12 Vancouver food events happening this week: August 2 to 7

With the cooler weather and a short week, our appetites are bigger than ever.

This week there’s a packed roster of exciting food events to check out, including a romantic picnic at Langley farm Sage & Solace, a vodka-infused afternoon on a yacht, and Car-Free Day New West.

If you’re looking for something delicious to partake in this week, here are a few exciting food events to check out.

One-time only events

Langley’s Sage & Solace Farm is offering charming picnic events throughout the month on its picturesque 20-acre property. On Saturday, August 6, you can partake in its Date Night on a Flower Farm event amidst its heritage varieties of flowers. The evening will include a three-course gourmet picnic for two prepared by Chef Adrian Beaty of Salt & Thyme, as well as a glass of wine per person. At the end of the evening, you’ll also receive a custom-designed bouquet of organic flowers – the perfect end to a romantic date night.

When: Saturday, August 6 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Sage & Solace Farm, 2768 256th Street, Langley

Tickets: $160.15 per pair

Le Voyage

Grey Goose Vodka is at it again with the hype summer events. This time, the brand is launching an exclusive yacht experience in Vancouver complete with three “mixology sessions.”

Le Voyage aims to bring French Riviera vibes to Vancouver. Folks can book one of three departure times per day from August 3 to 7, and hop aboard the custom Grey Goose Vodka yacht for an unforgettable ride. On the open waters, attendees will enjoy a dedicated onboard expert mixologist creating drinks, French-inspired bites, a live DJ set, and limited-edition swag.

When: August 3 to 7

Where: 1832 Mast Tower Lane, Vancouver

Tickets: Limited dates online

Botanist and NYC’s SAGA Collaboration Dinner

For two nights only, the team behind NYC’s acclaimed SAGA restaurant (helmed by award-winning chef James Kent) will be joining Vancouver’s Botanist for a seven-course tasting menu. Teaming up with Botanist chef Hector Laguna, the menu will combine SAGA’s global approach with Laguna’s innovative Pacific Northwest cuisine. There will also be a special cocktail menu for the evenings, with a special “cocktail-forward” experience at the Botanist Bar on offer as well.

When: August 3 and 4

Where: Botanist (inside Fairmont Pacific Rim) – 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $285 per person

Car Free Day New West

Taking place on Columbia Street, between 4th and 8th streets, Car-Free Day will bring tons of local vendors, exhibitions, interactive elements, and, of course, food trucks to the Royal City. Organizing the food side of the one-day event will be Columbia StrEAT Food Truck Fest, bringing a delicious lineup of local eats.

When: Saturday, August 6

Where: Columbia Street between 4th and 8th streets, New Westminster

A wizard mini-golf course that’ll require you to hocus focus is now open in Vancouver. Potion Putt only costs $18 to play, with yummy magical drinks and refreshments available. Before 5 pm the event is family-friendly, but after that, only adults are allowed.

The magical wizard golf course is located at the Vancouver Alpen Club on Victoria Drive and it features a total of nine holes of magic. You’ll encounter “bubbling cauldrons, tasty potions, and magical portals along the way.”

When: Until August 7, 2022

Where: 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

August will see the second installment of this summer beer fest, this time going down in Port Moody. Expect beer from more than 60 local breweries, including Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., Strange Fellows Brewing, and many more.

The event will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine. Festival-goers can also expect some fun activities like lawn games, as well as giveaways.

When: Friday, August 5, 4 pm to 9 pm; Saturday, August 6, 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: Pioneer Memorial Park, 275 Knowle Street, Port Moody

Tickets: Available online

Recurring events Harmony Arts Festival A 10-day festival celebrating art, food, entertainment, and all things easy summer living is starting up on the North Shore this week. There will be two food components to the festival: a Best of the West culinary event pairing some of the Lower Mainland’s best restaurants with wineries for a one-night-only experience, and the Park Royal Beachside Patio with plenty of food trucks. When: Until August 7, 2022

Where: Various locations in West Vancouver (see website) Fridays on Front Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street in New Westminster – right by Pier Park – that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It runs every Friday evening from July 8 to July 22 and then again from August 5 to 19, between 5 and 9 pm. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks. When: Every Friday from August 5 to August 19, 5 to 9 pm

Where: 600 block of Front Street, New Westminster TGIF: Thank Granville It’s Friday One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening all summer long and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. You’ll be able to fill up from your favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm. When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until August 28, 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue, Vancouver North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver transforms into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series features live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks. Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances. When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022, 3 to 10 pm

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver Richmond Night Market 2022 The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine; there are over 500 different international food items this year. When: Now until October 10, 2022, 7 pm to midnight (Friday), 6 pm to midnight (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station), Richmond

The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022, 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley