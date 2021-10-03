15 things to do in Vancouver this week: October 4 to 10

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

In search of something fun to do this week? There’s plenty to check out in Vancouver and we’ve got your hookup!

From Playland Hallowed Eves to Taste of Yaletown and more, here are 15 things to keep you busy from October 4 to 10.

What: Taste of Yaletown is returning for its 17th year of special menus, tasting plates, and expert pairings in some of Vancouver’s swankiest downtown restaurants. Diners can enjoy a variety of special menus from participating eateries, each with a fixed, special price. Alternatively, you can also enjoy your meal in the comfort of your home by ordering takeout or delivery.

For every Taste of Yaletown menu sold, the neighbourhood business association will be donating $2 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Yaletown House, a not-for-profit long-term care home for seniors.

When: October 1 to 31, 2021

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Yaletown

Cost: Various, see the list of participating restaurants Online

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s month-long celebration invites participants to envision a post-pandemic world brightened through creative exploration and artistic expression. Events include socially-distanced outdoor and pre-registered indoor events, pre-recorded videos, livestream presentations, self-guided activities, and more to discover.

When: Now until October 24. 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Giants kick off their WHL season against the Prince George Cougars on October 8.

When: October 8, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 St, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Hallowed Eves will transform Playland with spooky decor, unsettling characters, and lots of live performances, featuring the Caravan of Curiosities, a circus and side show collective, so you can watch jugglers, contortionists, and fire breathers.

While haunted houses are missing from this year’s Halloween festivities, there are still a ton of rides. The Beast, Hellevator, and Atmosfear will all be terrifying riders all season long. Plus, they’ll be serving booze and eats, including Triple O’s, so you won’t scare on an empty stomach.

When: Select dates between October 8 and 31, 2021

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm or midnight (closing hours depend on the day)

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: General admission tickets start at $39.50, available online

What: The Community Arts Council of Vancouver presents BIKEnnale/WALKennale, a series of self-guided walking and cycling tours. A one-time donation will provide participants new tours sent every week until October 11. All funds raised support Vancouver Biennale public art installations, exhibitions, artist residencies, and educational programs.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations

Cost: One-time $5 minimum donation for individuals or $15 for families, register online

What: Explore the new Marine Mammal Rescue Exhibit highlighting the aquarium’s past and ongoing work in rescuing and rehabilitating marine mammals. Then check out the 4D theatre screening of Octopus, a new film from Blue Planet II, a BBC Series. Make sure to stop by the gift shop, Courtyard Cafe & Coffee Bar, and the Upstream Bar & Grill that overlooks the Steller’s Bay exhibit, along with the Marine Market just outside the aquarium’s main entrance. All seafood selections continue to be 100% Ocean Wise.

When: Open daily

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): $0. Purchase tickets online

What: Imagine Van Gogh, the immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world, is at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The exhibition, which hails from Europe, features over 200 of the famed Dutch artist’s paintings projected onto surfaces, transporting visitors to the heart of his work — allowing the audience to “literally enter the artist’s world of dreams.”

When: Now until October 15, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Chilliwack Corn Maze is a fun and festive family friendly event. This year’s maze features a walking storyboard called “The Boy Who Spoke to the Earth,” written by adventure photographer Chris Bukard, illustrated by Disney Interactive artist David McClellan. There are various attractions happening at the Chilliwack Corn Maze and special events throughout the season.

When: Monday to Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 41905 Yale Rd W, Chilliwack

Tickets: Daily and Season Pass available, buy online

What: Browse at more than 25 vendors and food trucks at this bustling spot on the seawall, not far from Science World.

When: Every Thursday until October 7, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: Concord Community Park, 50 Pacific Boulevard at Quebec Street

What: Local culture and heritage enthusiast Maurice Guibord guides visitors on a tour of the final resting place of most of Vancouver’s early mayors, Mountain View Cemetery.

When: October 9, 2021

Time: 11 am to 1 pm

Where: Mountain View Cemetery – 5455 Fraser St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre’s Astronomy 101: Constellations and Star Guides is a family-friendly live Zoom webinar where participants can interact and ask questions. All ages are welcome to join in the event, though organizers explain that the content is more appropriate for children 8 to 12-year-old.

When: October 5, 2021

Time: 6:30 or 7:30 pm

Where: Virtual on Zoom or TELUS Optik TV

Tickets: $9.98, buy Online

What: Apple picking around Vancouver is an activity that needs to be a part of your plans this upcoming season. Picking your own fruit is an annual tradition in British Columbia and there are plenty of plump apples ready to be plucked straight from the tree.

Although there are a ton of day-trip-worthy farm destinations near Vancouver, there are only a few places where you can pick your own apples. Thankfully, these pick-your-own (PYO) farms also offer homemade baked goods, petting zoos, corn mazes, and other attractions during harvest season — so the drive is well worth it.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, see the list of places to apple pick Online

What: Burnaby Village Museum and Burnaby Public Library present Vancouver Japanese Gardeners Association member, Timothy Nishibata in a presentation about the tradition of Japanese gardening in a Western Canadian landscape. The event will also explore the influences of designer Roy Sumi and his legacy on gardening practices in Greater Vancouver.

When: October 7, 2021

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Zoom and on Burnaby Village Museum Facebook page

Cost: Free

What: Artists of All Skill Levels are invited to the Museum of Surrey on Thursday afternoon for Sketching in the Galleries. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies, though easels are available if needed. Guests may also visit the Surrey Stories Gallery and the Feature Gallery during the sketching sessions.

When: Every Thursday from October 7 to November 25, 2021

Time: 3 to 4:30 pm

Where: Museum of Surrey – 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver-born and Dublin-raised Stephen Fearing has been named one of Canada’s finest singer-songwriters. He brings his blend of roots/Americana, folk, and pop to Shadbolt Centre for an in-person and live-streamed concert on October 7.

When: October 7, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Shadbolt Centre For The Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby and virtual

Cost: $15-$30, purchase online