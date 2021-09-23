There's nothing holdin' him back: Shawn Mendes coming to Vancouver in 2022

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Ready for the roar of a concert again? Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has announced the dates for his Wonder tour, and he’s rolling into Vancouver.

The tour kicks off on March 14, 2022 in Demark, with three Canadian stops until it wraps up in New Jersey at the end of October 2022.

Mendes will be taking the stage at Rogers Arena on July 2, 2022.

His other two Canadian stops are Edmonton on July 5 and Montreal on August 15.

The tour is in support of his recent album, Wonder, which peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned two top 20 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including the top 10 hit “Monster” featuring fellow Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

According to the tour website, tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 10, at 10 am local time.

Mendes last performed in Vancouver in 2018, when his Shawn Mendes: The Tour made a stop at Rogers Arena on June 14, 2019.

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

When: July 2, 2022

Tickets: On sale to general public on Thursday, October 2