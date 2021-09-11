New Vancouver gallery has 16 breathtaking and immersive installations

Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.

The Moon and Back Gallery officially reopened in a new space on Saturday, September 11. You can find them in Richmond at 150-12111 Bridgeport Road.

They’re the same folks who brought Vancouver its first infinity mirror-like space and their immersive experiencing have been wowing Vancouverites, and their Instagram followers, for years.

Now, for their third season, the gallery is full of fun and breathtaking spaces where you can immerse yourself in digital light, augmented reality, and art.

This season, they’ve also partnered with Chatime to bring the city its “first-ever boba pop-up room that will fulfill all your boba desires, including a custom made 8 feet tall bubble teacup,” they told Daily Hive.

Your ticket gets you a full hour inside the gallery, with a maximum of six minutes spent in each room privately so you can get that money shot.

Whether you’re going to play or to get a bunch of new photos, you’ll love exploring from one room to the next.

Tickets are on sale online now for $38.99 per person. Bookings are not refundable, and your ticket is good for a certain day and timeslot only. You can also book the space out for photoshoots or special events.