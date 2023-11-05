25 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: November 6 to 13

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

This week’s Vancouver forecast calls for fun, no matter the weather! And if you need suggestions for things to do, we’ve got you covered. From Circle Craft Holiday Market to Lauryn Hill, Hadestown, and more, here are 25 great things to do from November 6 to 13.

What: A tradition for nearly 50 years, Circle Craft features nearly 300 makers, creators, and artists at the Vancouver Convention Centre. You can find clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and even skateboard artists — just to name a few.

When: November 8 to 12, 2023

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online

What: The Beaches are coming to the Orpheum with the Blame My Ex tour. The Toronto-based group has six #1 singles on Canadian Alt Radio and two Juno Awards under their belts.

The alt-rock group has opened for artists such as Avril Lavigne, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, and Alanis Morissette, with Elton John declaring, “(I) love them, love them, love them.”

When: November 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Bright Futures at Bill Reid Gallery What: Bill Reid Gallery is hosting a celebration of the innovative art of Bill Reid, along with new works by contemporary emerging and established Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast. Bright Futures asked the contributing artists to ponder and critique the question, “How is Bill Reid continuously inspiring contemporary Northwest Coast artists?” Find out their answers in the exhibition running until January. When: Now until January 14, 2024 (open Wednesday to Sunday)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6 to $13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees What: In 1998, Ms. Lauryn Hill released her hit solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill — now she’s celebrating it with a Vancouver concert. The album’s silver jubilee tour will also feature the iconic hip-hop group The Fugees. Hill is best known for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which produced hits such as “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Everything is Everything” and won five Grammy Awards. She’s also known for her political activism. When: November 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers What: The Canucks welcome Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to Rogers Arena on Monday, November 6. When: November 6, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online Chutzpah! Festival What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include a Taraf Syriana in concert with Sephardic Jewish, Syrian, and Roma traditions, heartfelt monodrama Whistler, and The Debaters – The Chutzpah! Edition. When: Now until November 23, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Victory Square’s Remembrance Day Service is the oldest continuing annual ceremony in Vancouver, beginning in 1924. This ceremony includes the Last Post, the Lament, the change of the guard, wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, and more to honour our veterans.

When: November 11, 2023

What: 10 am to 12 noon

Where: Victory Square — 200 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

2023 Modulus Festival What: Explore an intricate blend of musical genres and sonic landscapes at the 2023 Modulus Festival. A curated lineup of diverse and talented artists pushes the boundaries of music and creativity, from avant-garde compositions to cutting-edge performances. Whether you’re a first-time attendee seeking something new or a longtime Music on Main fan, the Modulus Festival is the place to be for inspiring and unique music. When: Now until November 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: The Roundhouse, ANNEX, The Ironworks and The Post at 750

Tickets: Pay what you will from $19 to $72. An All-Access Pass is also available for $169 until November 1. Purchase online.

What: KISS is one of the most prolific bands of all time and helped launch an era of rock ‘n roll megastars. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and have devoted their final tour to the legion of KISS Army fans.

When: November 8, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Lumière Festival 2023 What: Showcasing a variety of artists, including international artists from France, Poland, and the United States, the Lumière Festival will feature illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and interactive workshops that will help bring a little light to the darkest season. Different interactive, light-based pieces will be on display in more than 10 locations across downtown Vancouver, including the West End, Yaletown, and Gastown neighbourhoods. When: Now until November 6, 2023

Where: Various locations throughout Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis What: Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It Anyways? and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci are the stars of Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis, which is coming to the Vogue Theatre on Tuesday, November 7. The live show combines hypnosis and improv for a unique comedy experience and is straight from a Las Vegas Residency at the legendary Showroom at Harrah’s. When: November 7, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $39.50-$79.50 plus fees; purchase online Dumpling Fest Vancouver Fall Edition This festival is all about dumplings in all shapes and forms. You’ll sample delights like Chinese wontons, Italian ravioli, Japanese mochi, Korean mandu, Mexican empanadas, and Nepalese momos. Each restaurant will serve special tasting plates for guests to enjoy, allowing you to try all sorts of dumplings and visit new restaurants you’ve never been to before. Plus, this is a self-guided tour, meaning you can go at your own pace and eat at as many restaurants as you want. When: November 8, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Select restaurants around downtown Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors What: Abbotsford Canucks take on the Bakersfield Condors in AHL action at Abbotsford on Thursday, November 9 and Saturday, November 11. When: November 9 and 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online Broadway Across Canada – Hadestown What: Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver, and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway without a trip to NYC. Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The acclaimed new show is described as a love story for all generations. When: November 7 to 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Remembrance Day Celebration at Victoria Park Cenotaph What: The service will take place at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park at 10:45, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony and a Veteran’s parade to the Armoury. When: November 11, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Where: North Vancouver Cenotaph, Victoria Park — 100 East Keith Road, North Vancouver

What: VAFF’s 27th annual event features 131 films, 35 in-person and virtual programs, and over 20 world premieres. It also welcomes Festival Ambassador Grace Park, known for her work in A Million Little Things, Hawaii Five-O, The Border, and Battlestar Galactica.

This year’s theme is “creating opportunities,” which reflects the VAFF’s commitment to supporting emerging and established filmmakers from Asian-Canadian and Asian diaspora communities by providing access to resources, mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities.

Where: Now until November 12, 2023

Time: Various times

When: In person at International Village Cineplex and Scotiabank Theatre, as well as virtual programs

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure that your holidays are ready to shine bright.

The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop from November 15 to January 7. Visitors to the Gallery’s main floor throughout the season will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists.

When: November 15, 2023 to January 7, 2024 (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

During this unique culinary experience, you’ll enjoy food crafted and curated by female-led teams. Noteworthy Chefs will collaborate with student apprentices from the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts to develop and execute a signature dish. Also, leading winemakers, sommeliers, brewers and bar professionals will serve wine, beer and cocktail creations. Your ticket will include access to 20 food and beverage tasting stations and a $20,000 silent auction.

When: November 6, 2023

Time: 5:30 to 10 pm

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $200 per person

What: Coquitlam’s Remembrance Day ceremony and parade is hosted by the Coquitlam Royal Canadian Legion Branch 263 and is open to the public to pay respects.

The parade will start from the Como Lake Middle School at approximately 10:15 am and wind its way along Winslow Street to the Cenotaph on Veterans Way at Blue Mountain Park for a ceremony starting roughly at 10:30 am.

When: November 11, 2023

Time: 10:15 am (parade start), 10:30 am (ceremony start)

Where: Como Lake Middle School — 1121 King Albert Avenue, Coquitlam (parade start), Blue Mountain Park- 975 King Albert Ave, Coquitlam (ceremony)

What: The Jonas Brothers are back on the road, and fans can catch the group live in Vancouver this November. They are set to perform five albums every night, with hits from their entire catalogue.

While you may remember them for their emergence onto the pop scene with songs such as “Burning Up” and “S.O.S.,” the brothers have revamped themselves in recent years, releasing a variety of hit songs, including “Leave Before You Love Me,” “Only Human,” and “Sucker.”

When: November 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Chor Leoni’s presents the 32nd annual Remembrance Day observance at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United. The program of music and readings showcases diverse perspectives on war and injustice and honours those who sang their songs. Boundless is a concert for community contemplation, reflection, and dreams of peace.

When: November 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday), 2 and 5 pm (Friday)

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Comedy After Dark presents a late-night comedy show every Friday and Saturday night. Stay up past your bedtime and enjoy performances from some of Vancouver’s funniest pros as well as up-and-coming stand-up comics.

When: Every Friday and Saturday

Time: 11:30 pm

Where: 117 West Pender, Vancouver

Tickets: $12 plus fees; purchase online