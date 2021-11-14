15 things to do in Vancouver this week: November 15 to 21

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

November is flying by, so slow down and enjoy these 15 great events happening from November 15 to 21. Make plans for Planted Expo, Surrey Tree Lighting Festival, and more fun things to do in and around Vancouver.

What: Planted Expo is back! Canada’s largest plant-based event presented by Boosh Food is happening over two days from November 20 to 21 and features a holiday twist. So you have more time to eat, shop, and listen to the best voices in the movement. Come enjoy all your favourites, plus discover new and innovative plant-based and sustainable products.

Planted Expo has deeply held values around health, well-being, and compassion. The health and safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff are top priorities. Because of this and in accordance with the mandate from the Provincial Health Officer, this event is only open to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, along with dependents who are not yet eligible. For more information and updates to the health and safety policy for this event, click here.

When: November 20 and 21, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Adult 1 Day: $20, Adult 2 Day: $25; Senior/Student 1 Day: $15, Senior/Student 2 Day: $20; Teen 1 Day: $15, Teen 2 Day:$20; Kids (12 and under): Free. Purchase online.

What: A solo exhibition featuring Vancouver artist Steven Shearer at The Polygon Gallery, The first major survey in Canada of the artist’s work made over the past 20 years, the exhibition showcases the importance of Shearer’s monumental archive of photographic and print material and how it continues to act as a source of material for works across a spectrum of media.

When: November 20, 2021, to February 13, 2022

Time: Wednesday, 10 am to 5 pm; Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; Friday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: This Christmas-themed pop-up bar is perfect for Christmas fanatics looking to have a merry ol’ time. You can indulge in all the good things about the holiday like Christmas music, Christmas-themed drinks and, of course, Christmas pudding. It is a 19+ event, and non-alcoholic beverages are available upon request.

When: November 19 to December 31, 2021

Time: Seatings available from 1 pm to 9 pm

Where: 904 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $17, purchase online

What: The Canucks continue their November NHL schedule with a trio of home games at Rogers Arena. Matchups include the Colorado Avalanche on November 17, Winnipeg Jets on November 19, and Chicago Blackhawks on November 21.

When: November 17, 19, and 21, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Patio season isn’t over. In fact, there are tons of great and super comfortable patios around the city that offer warm and cozy vibes for you to make the most of your meals during these upcoming cold months.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

What: A giant piece of the three-dimensional Challenger Map detailing the topography of British Columbia is now being temporarily exhibited at the Vancouver Convention Centre. This piece of the map was moved to the publicly accessible East Building lobby of the convention centre — within Canada Place, beyond the Pan Pacific Hotel lobby — and it will remain at this location for free public viewing throughout the holiday season.

When: Now until December 26, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Experience the City of Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival to kick off the holiday season! The free event returns brighter than ever with immersive light displays, live music, a Holiday Market, enchanted eats, family activities, and free hot chocolate.

Presented by Coast Capital Savings, this year’s event will feature new immersive light displays, including an illuminated light tunnel, giant Christmas ornaments and gifts, interactive swings, a “Lights Around the World” display and decorative photo walls. Other highlights include live music across two stages, a large “Enchanted Village” tent featuring over 20 Holiday Market vendors selling gifts and stocking stuffers, free photos with Santa, a Christmas cookie giveaway and holiday displays.

When: November 20, 2021

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes, as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying new heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy Nordic-inspired decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through winter 2022

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: This 19+ event is an international pop-up art show with free all-you-can-eat pancakes! It features a variety of emerging artists in a welcoming, free-verse environment.

When: November 18, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Fortune Sound Club – 147 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10 pre-sale, $15 at the door, purchase online

What: One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for tacos and burritos, Tacofino, is officially giving their nachos the spotlight this week. Options up for order will include Thai Spicy Pork, Flaming Hot Nachos, Vegan Chorizo Nachos, and Tater Totchos. The signature Tacofino Nachos made with roasted jalapeños, feta, cheddar, Monterey jack, salsa fresca, and crema will also be available. Nacho Average November takes place from November 16 to 23 exclusively at Tacofino’s 15 W Cordova location.

When: November 16 to 23, 2021

Time: Business hours

Where: Tacofino Taco Bar – 15 W Cordova, Vancouver

What: Vancouver’s super popular Filipino market, Magkasama, which translates to “together” in Tagalog, is officially back for its second annual holiday event. This virtual Filipino Christmas market will celebrate all the awesome Filipino/Canadian-owned businesses throughout the Lower Mainland, offering folks food, art, music, and more. The event will feature over 20 local vendors serving up delicious and festive items.

So here’s how it works. You’ll do all your shopping online from November 19 to 28 and lock down all your goodies. Then, you’ll pick up your order between December 3 and 5 during designated times at Shameless Buns in Vancouver, located at 5772 Fraser Street.

When: November 19 to 28, 2021

Time: Shopping will go live at 8 pm on November 19

Where: Online at this link

What: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail. According to organizers, the frescoes were reproduced by using “state of the art technology from exclusively licensed high definition photos.”

Visitors will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke. The exhibition will operate with limited capacity, timed entry, and in accordance with BC’s public health guidelines.

When: November 19 to 23, 2021

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – Exhibition Hall A, 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Starting at $12.60 (plus service charges), online

What: BC Lions wrap the the CFL regular season at BC Place against the Edmonton Elk on November 19.

When: November 19, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Dine Strathcona kicks off in Vancouver for the third year in a row, and that means it’s almost time to eat in this ‘hood and do some good. The community initiative features 19 Strathcona restaurants, breweries, and cafes.

Each establishment will be offering up a feature dish until the end of the month, and $5 from each dish sold will go to HAVE Culinary Training Society, with a goal to raise $5,000. HAVE Culinary Training Society is a not-for-profit organization that provides accessible food service training and employment opportunities to vulnerable members of the community.

When: November 17 until November 30, 2021

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Strathcona

Cost: Various, see the list of participating restaurants online

What: A visual arts, design and crafts festival showcasing Vancouver’s Eastside artists. Meet emerging and internationally established artists working in a variety of disciplines, including painting, photography, sculpture, glassblowing, and more.

When: November 18 to 21, 2021

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free