One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for tacos and burritos, Tacofino, is officially giving their nachos the spotlight this month.

Nacho Average November at Tacofino Gastown will offer folks a seven-day pop-up focused on nachos.

Options up for order will include Thai Spicy Pork, Flaming Hot Nachos, Vegan Chorizo Nachos, and Tater Totchos.

The signature Tacofino Nachos made with roasted jalapeños, feta, cheddar, Monterey jack, salsa fresca, and crema will also be available.

Nacho Average November takes place from November 16 to 23 exclusively at Tacofino’s 15 W Cordova location. Be sure to check it out!

Tacofino Gastown

Address: 15 W Cordova, Vancouver

