Contact Winter Music Festival announces show at Vancouver Convention Centre

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Vancouver’s annual winter electronic music festival has announced details surrounding its 2021 event.

Contact Winter Music Festival will take place on Wednesday, December 29 and Thursday, December 30. The two-day event is returning for its 10th year and will feature headliners, Excision, Eric Prydz, Slander, and Loud Luxury.

The festival lineup also includes a DJ set by Madeon, as well as artist performances by Acraze, Audien, Wax Motif, and Nostalgix.

One major change for this year’s event is that the festival will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre instead of BC Place. The venue change is being done to support BC Place and is only expected to be needed for one year.

“As the organizers, we are working with all stakeholders, including health authorities, to ensure the event is fun and safe,” reads a statement from Contact Winter Music Festival.

“There’s going to be some changes for 2021. The biggest is that we’re moving the event from BC Place to the Vancouver Convention Centre. This is a one-year-only change to support and accommodate our partners at BC Place while they carry out venue modifications.”

Passes for the festival will start at $139.99 (plus service charges) for two-day general admission passes and $199.99 (plus service charges) for two-day VIP.

Single-day passes are expected to be launched at a later date. Tickets will be available for purchase online starting November 5 at 10 am.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Time: Doors at 5 pm

When: December 29 and 30, 2021

Tickets: Available online starting November 5 at 10 am