A floral art trail will "bloom" in Vancouver just in time for Christmas

A flower-powered installation will be bringing a pop of bright colours and joy to downtown Vancouver next month.

The third annual Fleurs de Villes Noël is happening in Vancouver from December 10 to 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleurs de Villes (@fleursdevilles)

The stunning activation creates a “floral art trail” that decorates Vancouver’s downtown core with some of the city’s top florists and local businesses. In total, there will be 35 festive and floral art displays.

Displays include couture mannequins, holiday wreaths, an epic floral mountain, and beautifully adorned doorways.

The trail will be located on Robson and Alberni Streets. Visitors are welcome to safely walk through the trail while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Be sure to take some pictures for the ‘gram!