Filipino market Magkasama returns for annual Christmas edition this month

Vancouver’s super popular Filipino market, Magkasama, which translates to “together” in Tagalog, is officially back this month for its second annual holiday event.

The event will feature over 20 local vendors serving up delicious and festive items. Last year, they had scrumptious cakes in a jar, Filipino coffee beans, holiday greeting cards, tote bags, parol lanterns imported from the Philippines, and so much more!

So here’s how it works. You’ll do all your shopping online from November 19 to 28 and lock down all your goodies. Then, you’ll pick up your order between December 3 and 5 during designated times at Shameless Buns in Vancouver, located at 5772 Fraser Street.

Magkasama’s Christmas Market will go live on November 19 at 8 am at this link.

This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on holiday goodies and gifts while supporting local Filipino entrepreneurs while you’re at it, so be sure to mark your calendar and get in on this awesome opportunity while you can.

With files from Hanna McLean and Manisha Singh