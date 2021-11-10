Dine Strathcona kicks off in Vancouver next week, and that means it’s almost time to eat in this ‘hood and do some good.
The community initiative features 19 Strathcona restaurants, breweries, and cafes from November 17 until November 30.
Each establishment will be offering up a feature dish until the end of the month, and $5 from each dish sold will go to HAVE Culinary Training Society, with a goal to raise $5,000.
HAVE Culinary Training Society is a not-for-profit organization that provides accessible food service training and employment opportunities to vulnerable members of the community.
So now is the time to celebrate the vibrant Strathcona dining scene and raise money for the community for the third year in a row.
Here’s where you can head to eat, drink, or bring the goods home with you and enjoy them there.
Ask for Luigi
Fried Cauliflower and Chickpeas $17
Axum Ethiopian Restaurant
Vegetarian Combo $15
Belgard Kitchen
Wagyu Bolognese $23
Coastal Eden Cafe
Mortadella Sandwich $8.95
Container Brewing/Burdy
Chicken Parm Sandwich $12.50
Dosanko
Wild Mushroom Doria $23 (or $35 3-course-meal)
Harken Coffee
Pour Over plus 40g of whole-bean coffee $7.50
LanaLou’s Restaurant
Empanadas $10
Liquids & Solids
Heavenly Pesto Chicken Sandwich $10.95
Luppolo Brewing Company
Campo D’Inverno Pizza $21
Pallet Coffee Roasters
Pour Over plus a 100g of whole-bean coffee $7.50
Prototype Coffee
Honduras Buena Vista whole-bean coffee $18
Railtown Cafe
The Winter Kale $14
Strathcona Beer Company
Hawaiian Pizza $23.10
Superflux Beer Company
Napa Salad $13
The Heatley
Beef Burger $17
The Mackenzie Room
Chicken of the Sea $20
The Garden
Mushroom Bowl $12.50
VV Tapas Lounge
Flat Iron Steak $27
