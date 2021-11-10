Dine Strathcona kicks off in Vancouver next week, and that means it’s almost time to eat in this ‘hood and do some good.

The community initiative features 19 Strathcona restaurants, breweries, and cafes from November 17 until November 30.

You might also like: "Timbiebs": Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons launch limited edition Timbits

Vancouver-founded beer company replacing controversial art following petition

All 40+ food and drink vendors to try at the Vancouver Christmas Market 2021

Each establishment will be offering up a feature dish until the end of the month, and $5 from each dish sold will go to HAVE Culinary Training Society, with a goal to raise $5,000.

HAVE Culinary Training Society is a not-for-profit organization that provides accessible food service training and employment opportunities to vulnerable members of the community.

So now is the time to celebrate the vibrant Strathcona dining scene and raise money for the community for the third year in a row.

Here’s where you can head to eat, drink, or bring the goods home with you and enjoy them there.

Ask for Luigi

Fried Cauliflower and Chickpeas $17

Axum Ethiopian Restaurant

Vegetarian Combo $15

Belgard Kitchen

Wagyu Bolognese $23

Coastal Eden Cafe

Mortadella Sandwich $8.95



Container Brewing/Burdy

Chicken Parm Sandwich $12.50

Dosanko

Wild Mushroom Doria $23 (or $35 3-course-meal)

Harken Coffee

Pour Over plus 40g of whole-bean coffee $7.50

LanaLou’s Restaurant

Empanadas $10

Liquids & Solids

Heavenly Pesto Chicken Sandwich $10.95

Luppolo Brewing Company

Campo D’Inverno Pizza $21

Pallet Coffee Roasters

Pour Over plus a 100g of whole-bean coffee $7.50

Prototype Coffee

Honduras Buena Vista whole-bean coffee $18

Railtown Cafe

The Winter Kale $14

Strathcona Beer Company

Hawaiian Pizza $23.10

Superflux Beer Company

Napa Salad $13

The Heatley

Beef Burger $17

The Mackenzie Room

Chicken of the Sea $20

The Garden

Mushroom Bowl $12.50

VV Tapas Lounge

Flat Iron Steak $27

With files from Hanna McLean and Manisha Singh