25 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: March 25 to April 1

We are welcoming in the new month with a bunch of great events around Metro Vancouver and beyond this week. So let’s get to it! From Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival to Tim McGraw and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do from March 25 to April 1.

What: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festivals, one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, is happening from March 29 to April 25.

VCBF is a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees, with live public events happening across the city. The festival kicks off with Blossoms After Dark from March 29 to 31, a stunning evening experience where you get to explore illuminated cherry blossoms.

VCBF’s signature event, the Big Picnic at David Lam, returns on March 30 to honour the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.

When: March 29 to April 25, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver

What: Scuba Bunny will be visiting the Vancouver Aquarium twice daily throughout Easter Week. See the aquatic rabbit don his flippers and go for a dive at 11 am and 1 pm at the BC Wild Coast. Then meet over 65,000 animals throughout the dozens of unique exhibits at the aquarium.

When: Now until April 1, 2024

Time: Daily dives at 11 and 1 pm. Aquarium hours from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: Capilano Mall invites everyone to join in the fluffy festivities in the Grand Court on March 30. Build your own Lego Easter Egg while supplies last. Then take a selfie with the Easter Bunny in front of the Lego Easter creation for a chance to win a gift card.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 12 to 2 pm

Where: Capilano Mall — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to take part in the family-friendly “Mini Mud Monsters” activity in their Terralab STEAM learning space during spring break.

During the interpreter-led drop-in sessions, participants will discover what microorganisms in freshwater ecosystems look like up close through magnification. Guests will also learn how these tiny animals help grow the understanding of the human impacts of metals and mining.

You can also visit on Easter weekend for the Colours of Copper demonstrations.

When: Sunday to Thursday from March 18 to 28, 2024

Time: 1:30 pm to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Drop-in programming included with general admission, purchase online

What: Insomnia Festival returns to the TRADEX in Abbotsford on Friday, March 29, and the lineup includes some of the world’s biggest DJs and EDM stars.

This year’s headliner is French DJ and music producer Guetta. The Grammy winner is a four-time recipient of the number-one spot in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll, so you just might have the best night of your life!

When: March 29, 2024

Time: 6 pm to 1 am

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford, BC

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting on January 17 at 11 am

What: The Canucks wrap up the month of March with three games at Rogers Arena, including LA Kings on March 25, Dallas Stars on March 28, and Anaheim Ducks on March 31.

When: March 25, March 28, and March 31, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Take the family out for a memorable day at Historic Stewart Farm. Everyone will enjoy exploring the historic farmhouse and watching the various heritage demonstrations. The little ones can make a take-home craft, and tasty refreshments will also be served.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 11 am to 12 pm, 1 to 2 pm, and 3 to 4 pm

Where: Historic Stewart Farm – 13723 Crescent Road, Surrey

Cost: $5.75 per child, register online

What: Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre and guest presenters are helping nature enthusiasts of all ages discover the wild world around you! The in-person programs include topics such as “Saving the Northern Spotted Owla,” “Clean Water Champions,” “Wild About Bears,” and more.

When: Various dates until March 28, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre – 3663 Park Road, North Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, including many by donation. Register online

What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.

British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.

When: Weekends and stat holidays from March 29, 2024, through Thanksgiving weekend

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass

What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its tenth consecutive season, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into historic Gastown.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays, plus additional times starting in April.

Time: 7 pm

Where: Meet outside of Monoco Cafe – 356 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $33 for adults and $30 for students and seniors, purchase online

What: Country music fans, it’s time to bust out those white T-shirts and the BBQ sauce — Tim McGraw is coming to Vancouver.

Tim McGraw’s musical resume speaks for itself, with 10 number ones on the Top Country Albums charts, three Grammys, and over 80 million albums sold worldwide.

When: March 27, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Quantum Comedy at LanaLou’s is hosted by Sasha Hayden and includes live music by Miranda Maslany and Caity Goerke.

The live show will showcase comedy this month from Erin Purghart, Coel Anya, Not Georg, and more.

When: March 28, 2024

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, Show 8 pm

Where: LanaLou’s Restaurant – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: Easter fun isn’t just for the kids! That’s why we’re pumped that Maan Farms in Abbotsford is bringing back one of our favourite events this month.

The Fraser Valley destination is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s and 2000s-themed boozy adults-only Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 30. If you love delicious Easter treats, adorable animals, and drinks with your friends, then Bunnies & Booze is the event for you!

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 5:30 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: $79, purchase online

What: Bring the whole family to VIFF Centre and enjoy an exciting variety of films that everyone will love. The lineup for VIFF’s spring break programming includes Beyond Ghibli, a new eight-part film series celebrating some of the best anime to recently come out of Japan, nature documentaries The Great Bear Rainforest and Secrets of the Sea, and heartwarming coming-of-age comedy Uproar.

You’ll also get to enjoy these fan-favourite movies for less. Youth tickets for ages 18 and under are just $8, with adult tickets for ages 19 and over at $15. There are also discounts available for students, seniors, and VIFF+ members.

When: Various dates until March 30, 2024

Time: Various screening times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $8 for ages 18 and under, $15 for ages 19 and up. Discounts for students, seniors, and VIFF+ members. Purchase online

What: Comedian, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author Chelsea Handler is bringing her Little Big B*tch comedy tour to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre this month.

The 2021 People’s Choice Award winner for Favorite Comedy Act and the 2019 Comedy Person of the Year Award winner at Just For Laughs is making several stops across the country on her latest tour.

When: March 29 and 30, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Maan Farms in Abbotsford is hosting adorable Baby Animal Easter (BAE) Days this long weekend. From March 29 to 31, all ages are invited to get up close with baby animals, enjoy the Egg-cellent Ice Cream, and say hello to the Easter Bunny.

When: March 29 to 31, 2024

Time: Time slots from 10 am to 3 pm from Friday to Sunday

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Township 7 is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt that both children and adults will love. Search for hidden gems (eggs for little ones and corks for adults) for your chance to win instant prizes. There will also be live music, an on-site petting zoo, food truck, and wine to sip.

When: March 31, 2024

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Township 7 – 21152 16th Avenue, Langley

Cost: $29.97 per person, register online

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: The Fabergé Ball is an interactive variety cabaret hosted by Dandy and featuring performances by Holly Graphic, Lola Loops, Miss Kiss and more. The event features a photo booth, stunning costumes, and other surprises.

When: March 29, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online or $35 at the door. VIP seating also available. Purchase online

What: Noah Kahan first rose to fame in 2017 when his first single, “Young Blood,” drew the attention of indie-folk lovers across North America. Since then, the “Stick Season” and “Dial Drunk” singer has experienced critical acclaim, global touring, and numerous collaborations with big names like Grammy-nominated Julia Michaels, highly regarded producer Joel Little, and platinum-selling artist Post Malone.

When: March 26, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Underground Comedy Club hosts True Enough Comedy, a weekly show with new themes inspired by true events. The lineup of comedians includes comics who have performed at Just For Laughs, on CBC, and more. Hosted by Josh Romyn.

When: The last Wednesday of every month; next show is March 27, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: The Naam — 2724 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: This annual family-friendly weekend at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages two to six, though all ages are welcome.

When: March 29 to 31, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Special event admission of $6 for children two years old and above, $9 for adults 18+

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Portland Timbers in an evening showdown at BC Place on March 30.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park on March 30 for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run. The ninth annual event promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.

Little ones taking part in the 1- to 3-km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1:15 pm. To complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature live entertainment, chocolate finishers medals, bunny ears costume items, and more.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 12 to 4:15 pm

Where: Jericho Beach Park — 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Registration: Online

What: Smut Slam, the adult-only storytelling open mic, was created by award-winning playwright, performer, sex activist and educator Cameryn Moore. Consenting Slammers sign up at the event to tell a five-minute dirty story, based on real life. Celebrity judges will award the top three Slammers with a sack of sexy swag. The open and inclusive event is hosted by DD Brassiere.

When: March 26, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: LanaLou’s Restaurant – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Purchase online

What: Maplewood Farm for a fun and educational Easter event this weekend. Guests will experience arts and crafts activities for all ages, live music, local vendors, and more.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Maplewood Farm — 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $7.65 to $11.70 and free for children 18 months and under. Book online