We’re already daydreaming of the summer concert season, and BC’s Bass Coast Music and Arts Festival is getting us pumped by revealing its first round of artists to grace its stages this year.

The popular boutique festival brings a mix of local and international electronic artists to its stages set up near Merritt from July 12 to 15.

The First Wave of the Bass Coast 2024 lineup includes acclaimed rapper Leikeli47 and innovative bass music producer Of the Trees.

One Instagram user commented in all-caps, “LEIKELI47 LET’S GOOO” on the Bass Coast announcement, while a Facebook fan replied, “OF THE TREEEEES .”

Another follower simply shared, “I literally cannot decide who I am most excited to see 😭.”

Here’s everyone on the lineup revealed so far:

Ash Lauryn

Bakey

Ben UFO

Bianca Oblivion

Breaka

Cinthie

Conducta

Danny Daze

Digital

DJ Stingray 313

Introspekt

Ivy Lab

JPS

K+Lab

Kassian

Lazy Syrup Orchestra

Leikeli47

Machinedrum

Magugu

Mat the Alien

Mikey Lion

Of the Trees

Pangaea

Pearson Sound

Pluralist

Prosumer

Sam Binga

Sherelle

Shiba San

Smalltown DJs

The Funk Hunters

The Librarian

Youngsta

Yung Singh

“Spanning genres, continents, and eras, this electrifying roster of artists represents a bold leap into the future,” said Bass Coast Co-Founder Andrea Graham in a release. “This lineup showcases artists who are spearheading innovation and are masters of their craft.”

Attendees camp along a scenic river and enjoy beautiful art installations, food from local vendors, and wellness events like yoga during the four-day-long festival.

When: July 12 to 15, 2024

Where: Merritt, BC

With files from Megan Devlin