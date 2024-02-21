We’re already daydreaming of the summer concert season, and BC’s Bass Coast Music and Arts Festival is getting us pumped by revealing its first round of artists to grace its stages this year.
The popular boutique festival brings a mix of local and international electronic artists to its stages set up near Merritt from July 12 to 15.
The First Wave of the Bass Coast 2024 lineup includes acclaimed rapper Leikeli47 and innovative bass music producer Of the Trees.
One Instagram user commented in all-caps, “LEIKELI47 LET’S GOOO” on the Bass Coast announcement, while a Facebook fan replied, “OF THE TREEEEES .”
Another follower simply shared, “I literally cannot decide who I am most excited to see 😭.”
Here’s everyone on the lineup revealed so far:
- Ash Lauryn
- Bakey
- Ben UFO
- Bianca Oblivion
- Breaka
- Cinthie
- Conducta
- Danny Daze
- Digital
- DJ Stingray 313
- Introspekt
- Ivy Lab
- JPS
- K+Lab
- Kassian
- Lazy Syrup Orchestra
- Leikeli47
- Machinedrum
- Magugu
- Mat the Alien
- Mikey Lion
- Of the Trees
- Pangaea
- Pearson Sound
- Pluralist
- Prosumer
- Sam Binga
- Sherelle
- Shiba San
- Smalltown DJs
- The Funk Hunters
- The Librarian
- Youngsta
- Yung Singh
“Spanning genres, continents, and eras, this electrifying roster of artists represents a bold leap into the future,” said Bass Coast Co-Founder Andrea Graham in a release. “This lineup showcases artists who are spearheading innovation and are masters of their craft.”
Attendees camp along a scenic river and enjoy beautiful art installations, food from local vendors, and wellness events like yoga during the four-day-long festival.
Bass Coast Festival 2024
When: July 12 to 15, 2024
Where: Merritt, BC
With files from Megan Devlin