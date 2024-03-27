EventsArtsFashion & BeautyShoppingDH Community Partnership

Cherry blossoms and spring fashion are blooming in Yaletown this week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 27 2024, 5:32 pm
Cherry blossoms and spring fashion are blooming in Yaletown this week
Yaletown BIA/Submitted

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Hoppy Heights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Sat, March 16, 9:00am

Hoppy Heights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

A Night in Spain: Spanish Tapas Party with Antonio Romero

Fri, April 5, 8:30pm

A Night in Spain: Spanish Tapas Party with Antonio Romero

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

Thu, April 11, 7:30pm

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

Earth Day Concert by Chicago’s renowned Axiom Brass Quintet

Mon, April 22, 7:00pm

Earth Day Concert by Chicago’s renowned Axiom Brass Quintet

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver is filled with magical cherry blossoms to start the spring, and Yaletown is ready to help you celebrate with a day full of fashion, fun and several free activities.

Yaletown is Blooming returns for one day only on Thursday, March 28, with pop-up performances, in-store activations, specialty menu items at neighbourhood restaurants, and more.

The Yaletown Business Improvement Association (YBIA) event is an annual campaign that runs all season long, helping locals and visitors mark the changing seasons and changing fashions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yaletown BIA (@iyaletown)

“Yaletown is Blooming, and we want to celebrate the start of spring and highlight some great local retailers that are excited to welcome the community into their stores this season,” said Annette O’Shea, executive director of the YBIA, in a release.

“This year, we’re particularly excited to be collaborating with the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival for Yaletown is Blooming. Seeing the Cherry Blossoms bloom really signifies the beginning of spring in Vancouver. We can’t wait to ring in the spring season on the 28th.”

West of Woodward

West of Woodward/Submitted

Shoppers can visit select fashion and aesthetic retailers in Yaletown on March 28 to experience free in-store activations to help them get ready for the next style season. Popular shops you can check out include West of Woodward, Is. Salon, Brooklyn Clothing Co., Maryam Collahi Studio, Surmesur, and Mavi Jeans.

You can also treat yourself to several pop-up performances at Bill Curtis Square from 11 am to 2 pm. YBIA has teamed up with the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival to present live Taiko drumming, Chinese fan dancing and more underneath the magical pink parasols installation.

Brooklyn Clothing Co.

Brooklyn Clothing Co./Submitted

Then keep the festivities going into the evening by checking out various Yaletown restaurants, including Minami and Capo & The Spritz. Both offer specialty spring-themed items on March 28 as well as throughout the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival.

For more fun this weekend, make plans for Blossoms After Dark, which will take over David Lam Park from Friday, March 29, to Sunday, March 31.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival/Instagram

Nature lovers will discover illuminated cherry trees while enjoying live entertainment, food vendors, and more at the free event, which starts at 6 pm.

Yaletown is Blooming

When: March 28, 2024
Time: All day, with pop-up performances from 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Various retailers in Yaletown, with pop-up performances at Bill Curtis Square
Cost: Free

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Shopping
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop