Cherry blossoms and spring fashion are blooming in Yaletown this week

Vancouver is filled with magical cherry blossoms to start the spring, and Yaletown is ready to help you celebrate with a day full of fashion, fun and several free activities.

Yaletown is Blooming returns for one day only on Thursday, March 28, with pop-up performances, in-store activations, specialty menu items at neighbourhood restaurants, and more.

The Yaletown Business Improvement Association (YBIA) event is an annual campaign that runs all season long, helping locals and visitors mark the changing seasons and changing fashions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaletown BIA (@iyaletown)

You might also like: A FREE illuminated cherry blossom party lights up Vancouver this weekend

10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in April

Millions of tulips will burst into colour at new festival near Harrison Hot Springs

“Yaletown is Blooming, and we want to celebrate the start of spring and highlight some great local retailers that are excited to welcome the community into their stores this season,” said Annette O’Shea, executive director of the YBIA, in a release.

“This year, we’re particularly excited to be collaborating with the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival for Yaletown is Blooming. Seeing the Cherry Blossoms bloom really signifies the beginning of spring in Vancouver. We can’t wait to ring in the spring season on the 28th.”

Shoppers can visit select fashion and aesthetic retailers in Yaletown on March 28 to experience free in-store activations to help them get ready for the next style season. Popular shops you can check out include West of Woodward, Is. Salon, Brooklyn Clothing Co., Maryam Collahi Studio, Surmesur, and Mavi Jeans.

You can also treat yourself to several pop-up performances at Bill Curtis Square from 11 am to 2 pm. YBIA has teamed up with the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival to present live Taiko drumming, Chinese fan dancing and more underneath the magical pink parasols installation.

Then keep the festivities going into the evening by checking out various Yaletown restaurants, including Minami and Capo & The Spritz. Both offer specialty spring-themed items on March 28 as well as throughout the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival.

For more fun this weekend, make plans for Blossoms After Dark, which will take over David Lam Park from Friday, March 29, to Sunday, March 31.

Nature lovers will discover illuminated cherry trees while enjoying live entertainment, food vendors, and more at the free event, which starts at 6 pm.