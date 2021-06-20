15 things to do in Vancouver this week: June 21 to 27, 2021

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 2 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first week of summer is here so let’s make the most of it. From TD Vancouver Jazz Festival to Hidden Wonders, Native Hip Hop Festival and more, here are 15 things to do around Vancouver from June 21 to 27.

See also:

What: The 35th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting over 100 events – virtual and small in-person audiences – from June 25 to July 4. This year’s lineup includes artists from Vancouver and BC as well as international stars streaming from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, and Paris. There will also be free online workshops, club performances, and a continued partnership with North Shore Jazz. All streams are available to watch until midnight on July 6, 2021.

When: June 25 to July 4, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and limited in-person attendance

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: Restore your spirit through an exploration of Indigenous wellness rituals. Frank Antoine, co-founder of the Okanagan’s Moccasin Trails, will host a smudging ceremony and attendees will learn about the colonization of Indigenous wellness practices. Viewers will then meet Dennis Thomas of Vancouver’s Takaya Tours, an Indigenous-owned eco-tourism venture. Indigenous peoples have travelled the land and waters of traditional territory for thousands of years, and Dennis will share his ancestral knowledge, fostering an appreciation for wilderness and Indigenous culture. Learn how nature and sustainability, through an Indigenous worldview, contribute to social wellbeing.

When: June 22, 2021

Time: 2 to 3 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: Experience Capilano Mall’s NOSH Foodie Fest ― a virtual event happening throughout June. Taste, sip, and savour yummy activities from the comfort of your kitchen. Don’t miss out on virtual cooking classes, custom jar label workshops, a food styling and photography tutorial, and even an online tea party with etalk’s own Danielle Graham!

When: June 1 to June 30

Time: Various times

Where: the Nosh website and @shopcapilanomall

Cost: Free

What: Playland will begin welcoming guests from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley starting Friday, June 11. Attractions such as AtmosFear, The Beast, Breakdance, Enterprise, Gladiator, Hell’s Gate, and the Wooden Roller Coaster will be operational, as will a number of children and family-friendly rides.

The park says that it will be operating with a number of health and safety measures in place. Visitor capacity has been reduced and tickets must be purchased in advance for specific entry. Cash will also not be accepted on the premises. In addition to enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization, mask-wearing will also be required while lining up and on rides — they’re also recommended throughout the rest of the park. Naturally, guests are asked to stay home if they’re sick.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50 to $39.50, Children 3 and under free. Book Playland ride passes online

What: Interior Infinite at The Polygon Gallery showcases an international group of artists and their works in photography, video, performance, and sculpture. The exhibition mainly features portraiture, with a focus on self-portraiture, with an exploration of costume and masquerade as strategies for showing, rather than hiding, identities.

When: June 25 to September 2, 2021

Time: Wednesday, 10 am–5 pm; Thursday, 10 am–8 pm; Friday–Sunday, 10 am–5 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Backyard Cookout Series is hosted on The Boxcar’s back patio and features a rotating lineup of chefs operating out of Tacofino’s original food truck. On Monday, June 21, Jason Sussman of Tacofino and Dallah El Chami of Superbaba will be working side-by-side in the truck making tacos and shawarmas. Then on Monday, June 28, you’ll find Keith Allison of Sea Monster Noodle and Pizza Coming Soon in the truck. Every Monday one dollar from The Boxcar’s cocktail special will go towards a different local charity, which means cocktails will be a-flowing as well.

When: June 21 and 28, 2021

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: The Boxcar’s back patio – 923 Main Street, Vancouver

What: It’s officially berry season — the sun is shining, the crops are growing, and the farms are welcoming visitors. Nothing says summer more than a bowl of juicy fruits on a hot sunny day. It should be noted that many of the farms across the Lower Mainland still have strict COVID-19 guidelines in place to protect employees and visitors. Make sure to check the website of each farm for its protocols. Here’s our pick of the 12 best places to go berry picking this summer.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various berry farms across Metro Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of berry farms Online

Pictures and Promises at the Vancouver Art Gallery

What: Pictures and Promises, the feature exhibition for the Capture Photography Festival, is drawn from the Vancouver Art Gallery’s rich photographic holdings. Opening on February 20, Pictures and Promises focuses on lens-based works that employ the structures, conventions and formal qualities used in commercial culture, mass media, fashion and advertising.

When: Now until August 22, 2021

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: The biggest waterpark in British Columbia is set to reopen on June 24. A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2021 season. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to slip into summer.

In accordance with public health measures, visitors will be required to wear a face-covering while inside the park, except when they are in pools, on slides, or in other water attractions. Cultus Lake has reduced its capacity to allow for safe social distancing, and groups entering the facility will be limited to small social units. The park has implemented a number of COVID-19 safety measures, including placing hand-sanitizing stations and physical-distancing markers throughout the park. As well, water towers and waiting areas have been equipped with protective barriers, and high-traffic areas will be constantly cleaned.

When: June 24 to September 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake

Cost: Starting at $21, buy online

What: Discover more than 30 stalls, right in the heart of Granville Island. This summertime market started over three decades ago, with just a dozen farmers selling out of the backs of their trucks.

When: Every Thursday until August 26, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1404 Anderson Street, under the Granville Street Bridge

What: Native Hip Hop Festival, now in its 7th year, is co-presented by Museum of Anthropology and will be virtual this year in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day. Festival director MC Derek Manik 1NDERFUL Edenshaw presents an exciting lineup of performers including Mattmac, Drezus, MZShellz, Christie Lee Charles, and DJ Kookum.

When: June 21, 2021

Time: 6 pm start

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: The charming village of Fort Langley is the perfect way to spend a day rain-or-shine. What it lacks in size, it makes up for in the number of fun things to do whether you’re on your own or with friends and family. Another bonus is that it’s just 45 minutes away from Vancouver, making it an idyllic day trip. Here are 10 hidden gems to explore in Fort Langley.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations across Fort Langley

Cost: Various, see the list Online

What: If you are looking for a fun summer activity to partake in with family and friends, Maan Farms is offering some that are centred around all things strawberries. Until the end of the month, Maan Farms is hosting Strawberry Days, an event that includes access to U-pick fields, fun in the barnyard, and tons of yummy strawberry-themed treats. To top it all off, you can meet the Strawberry Princess to learn more about her work at the farm, and how she grows berries.

When: Now until the end of June 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Rd, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, more info online

What: Shawn Farquhar, two-time world champion of magic and the first magician to fool Penn & Teller in their hit TV Show, Fool Us, presents a virtual edition of his hit show Hidden Wonders as a Co-op Radio benefit. The Speakeasy Magic Experience gives members of the audience an opportunity to perhaps guide this “choose your own adventure” experience. All proceeds going to support Co-op Radio Vancouver.

When: June 24, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $40, online

What: Passengers will soar over seascapes, waterfalls, cliffs, lush forested mountains, and even Kualoa Ranch Jurassic Valley, made famous by a certain dinosaur film. For the first time ever, the FlyOver attraction will even dive deep underwater, taking passengers through reefs following a school of sharks. The entire FlyOver Canada experience featuring Hawaii from Above, including the pre-show showcasing the traditions of the islands, is roughly 30 minutes in duration.

Operators have implemented health safety measures, including heightened cleaning and physical distancing, which are provided by limiting capacities per ride and providing spacing between groups by reserving empty ride seats. All visitors must wear a mask at all times, and temperature checks will be performed before guests have access to the ride.

When: Now until August 15, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

* This indicates a sponsored placement.