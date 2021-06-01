Playland announces reopening with limited capacity this month

Please note: As ordered by health officials, non-essential travel between regions in BC is not permitted at this time. Currently, indoor gatherings of up to five visitors or one other household are allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Playland announced on Tuesday that with the approval of local health authorities, it will reopen its gates this month.

The amusement park will begin welcoming guests from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley starting Friday, June 11. Attractions such as AtmosFear, The Beast, Breakdance, Enterprise, Gladiator, Hell’s Gate, and the Wooden Roller Coaster will be operational, as will a number of children and family-friendly rides.

Playland was slated to begin its season in late April but delayed its opening day until after the May long weekend, following a barrage of public backlash.

The park says that it will be operating with a number of health and safety measures in place. Visitor capacity has been reduced and tickets must be purchased in advance for specific entry. Cash will also not be accepted on the premises.

In addition to enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization, mask-wearing will also be required while lining up and on rides — they’re also recommended throughout the rest of the park. Naturally, guests are asked to stay home if they’re sick.

Playland will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in June with plans of expanding dates of operation later in the summer. Tickets are $29.50 for kids and $39.50 for thrill rides and must be purchased online in advance.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting June 11

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50 to $39.50, Children 3 and under free. Book Playland ride passes online