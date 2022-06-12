20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: June 13 to 19
The last week of spring is somehow already here! Send off the season by having as much fun as you can.
From Simu Liu’s We Were Dreamers tour to BC Basketball Festival and more, here are 20 great events to check out from June 13 to 19.
Simu Liu in Vancouver: We Were Dreamers tour
What: Simu Liu is embarking on an eight-city book tour named after his book, We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story. Everyone who purchases a ticket to the show will also receive a copy of the memoir.
The tour is an inside look at Liu and his upbringing “between cultures, battling stereotypes and landing the role of a lifetime.”
When: June 13, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Center in Vancouver for Performing Arts – 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
The BC Basketball Festival
What: Fraser Valley Bandits is partnering with Canada Basketball and Basketball BC to launch BC Basketball Festival, a youth and adult basketball event happening from June 13 to 19 at Langley Events Centre.
The inaugural festival will include a variety of activities for athletes, teams, and fans to enjoy, including boys and girls divisions, an adult basketball competition, 3×3 and wheelchair basketball workshops, and a game between the Bandits and the Scarborough Shooting Stars.
When: June 13 to 19, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley
Talking Stick Festival: Come Together
What: A three-week-long gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists. Talking Stick Festival continues its 21st anniversary celebrations with a lineup of concerts, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions, and more.
When: June 12 to July 3, 2021
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Various, purchase online
Starting and Building a Career in Digital Marketing
What: Hear from global marketing leaders about the ways marketing is changing and what skills are most important for success in the field.
Speakers will also share their career journeys as well as insights on how marketers and organizations can win in 2022 and beyond. The panel will be hosted by Mel Greene, senior manager, education experience at BrainStation.
When: June 16, 2022
Time: 6:30 to 8 pm
Where: BrainStation – 455 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online
Hidden Wonders
What: Hidden Wonders is the next edition of Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders, and the acclaimed magic performance is held in a secret location in downtown New Westminster. Shawn is a World Champion of Magic, has performed on Ellen, fooled Las Vegas headliners Penn & Teller twice on Fool Us, and had his magic featured on shows like Fringe, Shut Eye, and X-Files.
When: Various dates in June and July 2022
Time: Various showtimes
Where: Secret location in New Westminster. Guests will be provided with address and password
Tickets: Starting at $50, purchase online
Cool off at Cultus Lake Waterpark
What: The biggest waterpark in British Columbia is set to reopen for the 2022 season on June 16 for school groups and on June 18 for the general public. A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark offers numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs.
After you’ve built up an appetite, grab some food from the in-park vendors and relax at one of the over 150 shade and shelter picnic areas.
When: June 18 to September 5, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake
Cost: Various, purchase online
Ensemble Theatre Company 2022 Festival
What: Ensemble’s 2022 Festival includes productions Pass Over and Marjorie Prime, Sunday readings of These Things Happen in All Our Harlem’s, and The Life and Times of MULTIVAC. ETC will also be hosting film screenings of Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing from 1989 and Spike Jonze’s her from 2013.
When: June 15 to July 2, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Vancouver Canadians
What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all month long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays while enjoying special theme nights. Bring your appetite and dine on hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer.
The Vancouver Canadians take on the Eugene Emeralds from June 14 to 19, with a variety of theme nights to make things extra fun. Don’t miss PlayNow Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, and Dog Day of Summer presented by Pet Food N’ More, a double-header Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a Father’s Day Hat Giveaway.
When: June 14 to 19, 2022
Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)
Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available
FlyOver Canada – The Real Wild West
What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the American West. “The Real Wild West” is an immersive sightseeing experience of the Grand Canyon, Lake Tahoe, the Las Vegas Strip, Zion National Park, and more.
When: Now until June 26, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC
Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.
Vancouver Greek Film Festival
What: The inaugural Vancouver Greek Film Festival (VGFF), presented by The Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC and The Cinematheque, is a celebration of film as art. Organizers say that it will feature an eclectic offering of contemporary and classic Greek films. VGFF 2022 is curated into four streams and the opening night film is Zorba the Greek.
When: June 16 to 19, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: The Cinematheque – 1131 Howe Street, Vancouver
Cost: Single tickets: general (18+) $14, senior (65+) $12, student $10. Ticket packs: 5 pack for $50 or 10 pack $90. Purchase online
Playland 2022
What: Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills, because Playland is opening for the summer starting this month. There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.
The amusement park also has a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini-golf, a haunted house, and even a climbing wall. And don’t forget to enjoy all your favourite Playland treats like Triple O’s burgers, totchos, candy floss, and of course the requisite mini donuts.
When: Various weekdays and every weekend from June 17 to August 19, 2022
Time: Various time slots
Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $31.50 to $41.50 (online), $33.50 to $45.50 (at the gate). Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.
Science World After Dark
What: Science World’s popular Science World After Dark is a great opportunity to discover everything under the dome with drinks in hand. Check out the feature exhibition T. rex: The Ultimate Predator and take in live science shows at Centre Stage.
Other Science World favourites and permanent galleries will also be open to Science World After Dark visitors, including the BodyWorks Gallery, the Tinkering Space, Puzzles and Illusions, and the Living Lab. Plus there are many more activities to check out during your visit.
When: June 16, 2022
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $35, purchase online.
Crafts and Draughts Patio Party
What: Strathcona-based brewery Container and local brand Views Balcony Bar is teaming up to bring us Crafts and Draughts Patio Party, a one-day party that celebrates all things local.
Views will be outfitting the Container patio with their sleek wood-top bars, encouraging the community to mingle, enjoy some local beer, and shop from some cool local vendors. A bunch of local food vendors will be set up, a DJ will be performing live, and there will also be an artist showcase.
When: June 18, 2022
Time: 1 to 6 pm
Where: Container Brewing – 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, purchase online
Great Grandview Garage Sale
What: The sixth annual Great Grandview Garage Sale is happening rain or shine on Saturday, June 18 throughout Grandview Woodland in East Vancouver.
It’s the first neighbourhood-wide sale since 2019, so organizers are expecting a big turnout of shoppers and sellers. Previous years have seen over 200 sales set up in people’s yards, alleys, and driveways.
When: June 18, 2022
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Grandview Woodland, from Broadway to the Burrard Inlet and Clark Drive to Nanaimo. See the map online (to be updated closer to the event)
ScotFestBC: The 90th British Columbia Highland Games
What: The 90th annual ScotFestBC: British Columbia Highland Games, presented by the United Scottish Cultural Society, feature an extensive line-up of entertainers and performers, a whisky and oyster tasting, a car show, kids activities, a vendors village, food trucks, athletic competitions, and of course, pipe bands.
When: June 17 to 18, 2022
Time: 5 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 10 am to 10 pm (Saturday)
Where: Town Centre Park 3099 Trevor Wingrove Way Coquitlam
Cost: Friday: free admission, Saturday: $20 adults, $15 seniors and students, $10 for children ages 6-12, and free for children five and under. Purchase online
Hats Off Day 2022
What: Burnaby’s beloved Hats Off Day is back on Hastings Street on Saturday, June 18. Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, as well as the Hats Off committee and the Burnaby Heights community, the one-day event features entertainment, free activities, as well as special storefront displays and sales hosted by the local merchants and restaurants.
When: June 18, 2022
Time: 10:30 am to 3:30 pm
Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby
Cost: Free
Ron James: Back Where I Belong Tour
What: Ron James is an award-winning standup who has nine one-hour comedy specials and five seasons of his own series, The Ron James Show, under his belt. His first book, All Over the Map: Rambles and Ruminations from the Canadian Road, was released last fall, and he’s back at the Centennial Theatre with his latest show.
When: June 19, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Centennial Theatre – 2300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
Cost: $62.50, purchase online
Broadway Across Canada – Hamilton
What: Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The smash Broadway musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education, and has fans all over the world.
Hamilton has also won numerous awards including a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
When: May 24 to June 19, 2022
Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Family Fishing Day at Lafarge Lake
What: Lafarge Lake hosts a Family Fishing Day during BC’s free fishing weekend. Experts will be available to teach participants new techniques for catching rainbow trout, plus there will be fly tying lessons, casting lessons, and a salmon raffle.
No license is needed during Family Fishing Day, and prizes will be given out at the end of the event.
When: June 19, 2022
Time: 12 to 5 pm
Where: Lafarge Lake – Town Centre Park, Coquitlam
Cost: Free
OURO Collective and Rubberlegz – 7y98D
What: 7y98D is a multi-disciplinary collaboration between street dance-based artists OURO Collective, RubberLegz, and other prominent artists. The thought-provoking work will be showcased at the Roundhouse Performance Centre from June 16 to 18.
Attendees will experience a 10-minute short film directed by Dave Ehrenreich and Jeff Hamada, a 60-minute stage piece choreographed by RubberLegz and performed by OURO Collective, and an online exhibition of artwear by Jennifer Latour.
When: June 16 to 18, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Roundhouse Performance Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online