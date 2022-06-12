20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: June 13 to 19

The last week of spring is somehow already here! Send off the season by having as much fun as you can.

From Simu Liu’s We Were Dreamers tour to BC Basketball Festival and more, here are 20 great events to check out from June 13 to 19.

What: Simu Liu is embarking on an eight-city book tour named after his book, We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story. Everyone who purchases a ticket to the show will also receive a copy of the memoir.

The tour is an inside look at Liu and his upbringing “between cultures, battling stereotypes and landing the role of a lifetime.”

When: June 13, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Center in Vancouver for Performing Arts – 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

You might also like: Vancouver dance collective teaming with acclaimed German artist for timely show (PHOTOS)

This massive Canada Day celebration will have a retro video dance party

I think I'm gonna be sick: The 10 best and worst rides at Playland (PHOTOS)

What: Fraser Valley Bandits is partnering with Canada Basketball and Basketball BC to launch BC Basketball Festival, a youth and adult basketball event happening from June 13 to 19 at Langley Events Centre.

The inaugural festival will include a variety of activities for athletes, teams, and fans to enjoy, including boys and girls divisions, an adult basketball competition, 3×3 and wheelchair basketball workshops, and a game between the Bandits and the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

When: June 13 to 19, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

What: A three-week-long gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists. Talking Stick Festival continues its 21st anniversary celebrations with a lineup of concerts, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions, and more.

When: June 12 to July 3, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Hear from global marketing leaders about the ways marketing is changing and what skills are most important for success in the field.

Speakers will also share their career journeys as well as insights on how marketers and organizations can win in 2022 and beyond. The panel will be hosted by Mel Greene, senior manager, education experience at BrainStation.

When: June 16, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: BrainStation – 455 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Hidden Wonders is the next edition of Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders, and the acclaimed magic performance is held in a secret location in downtown New Westminster. Shawn is a World Champion of Magic, has performed on Ellen, fooled Las Vegas headliners Penn & Teller twice on Fool Us, and had his magic featured on shows like Fringe, Shut Eye, and X-Files.

When: Various dates in June and July 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Secret location in New Westminster. Guests will be provided with address and password

Tickets: Starting at $50, purchase online

What: The biggest waterpark in British Columbia is set to reopen for the 2022 season on June 16 for school groups and on June 18 for the general public. A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark offers numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs.

After you’ve built up an appetite, grab some food from the in-park vendors and relax at one of the over 150 shade and shelter picnic areas.

When: June 18 to September 5, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Ensemble’s 2022 Festival includes productions Pass Over and Marjorie Prime, Sunday readings of These Things Happen in All Our Harlem’s, and The Life and Times of MULTIVAC. ETC will also be hosting film screenings of Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing from 1989 and Spike Jonze’s her from 2013.

When: June 15 to July 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all month long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays while enjoying special theme nights. Bring your appetite and dine on hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer.

The Vancouver Canadians take on the Eugene Emeralds from June 14 to 19, with a variety of theme nights to make things extra fun. Don’t miss PlayNow Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, and Dog Day of Summer presented by Pet Food N’ More, a double-header Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a Father’s Day Hat Giveaway.

When: June 14 to 19, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the American West. “The Real Wild West” is an immersive sightseeing experience of the Grand Canyon, Lake Tahoe, the Las Vegas Strip, Zion National Park, and more.

When: Now until June 26, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: The inaugural Vancouver Greek Film Festival (VGFF), presented by The Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC and The Cinematheque, is a celebration of film as art. Organizers say that it will feature an eclectic offering of contemporary and classic Greek films. VGFF 2022 is curated into four streams and the opening night film is Zorba the Greek.

When: June 16 to 19, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Cinematheque – 1131 Howe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Single tickets: general (18+) $14, senior (65+) $12, student $10. Ticket packs: 5 pack for $50 or 10 pack $90. Purchase online

What: Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills, because Playland is opening for the summer starting this month. There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

The amusement park also has a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini-golf, a haunted house, and even a climbing wall. And don’t forget to enjoy all your favourite Playland treats like Triple O’s burgers, totchos, candy floss, and of course the requisite mini donuts.

When: Various weekdays and every weekend from June 17 to August 19, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $31.50 to $41.50 (online), $33.50 to $45.50 (at the gate). Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

What: Science World’s popular Science World After Dark is a great opportunity to discover everything under the dome with drinks in hand. Check out the feature exhibition T. rex: The Ultimate Predator and take in live science shows at Centre Stage.

Other Science World favourites and permanent galleries will also be open to Science World After Dark visitors, including the BodyWorks Gallery, the Tinkering Space, Puzzles and Illusions, and the Living Lab. Plus there are many more activities to check out during your visit.

When: June 16, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35, purchase online.

What: Strathcona-based brewery Container and local brand Views Balcony Bar is teaming up to bring us Crafts and Draughts Patio Party, a one-day party that celebrates all things local.

Views will be outfitting the Container patio with their sleek wood-top bars, encouraging the community to mingle, enjoy some local beer, and shop from some cool local vendors. A bunch of local food vendors will be set up, a DJ will be performing live, and there will also be an artist showcase.

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: Container Brewing – 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, purchase online

What: The sixth annual Great Grandview Garage Sale is happening rain or shine on Saturday, June 18 throughout Grandview Woodland in East Vancouver.

It’s the first neighbourhood-wide sale since 2019, so organizers are expecting a big turnout of shoppers and sellers. Previous years have seen over 200 sales set up in people’s yards, alleys, and driveways.

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Grandview Woodland, from Broadway to the Burrard Inlet and Clark Drive to Nanaimo. See the map online (to be updated closer to the event)

What: The 90th annual ScotFestBC: British Columbia Highland Games, presented by the United Scottish Cultural Society, feature an extensive line-up of entertainers and performers, a whisky and oyster tasting, a car show, kids activities, a vendors village, food trucks, athletic competitions, and of course, pipe bands.

When: June 17 to 18, 2022

Time: 5 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 10 am to 10 pm (Saturday)

Where: Town Centre Park 3099 Trevor Wingrove Way Coquitlam

Cost: Friday: free admission, Saturday: $20 adults, $15 seniors and students, $10 for children ages 6-12, and free for children five and under. Purchase online

What: Burnaby’s beloved Hats Off Day is back on Hastings Street on Saturday, June 18. Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, as well as the Hats Off committee and the Burnaby Heights community, the one-day event features entertainment, free activities, as well as special storefront displays and sales hosted by the local merchants and restaurants.

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Ron James is an award-winning standup who has nine one-hour comedy specials and five seasons of his own series, The Ron James Show, under his belt. His first book, All Over the Map: Rambles and Ruminations from the Canadian Road, was released last fall, and he’s back at the Centennial Theatre with his latest show.



When: June 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Centennial Theatre – 2300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Cost: $62.50, purchase online

What: Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The smash Broadway musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education, and has fans all over the world.

Hamilton has also won numerous awards including a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

When: May 24 to June 19, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Lafarge Lake hosts a Family Fishing Day during BC’s free fishing weekend. Experts will be available to teach participants new techniques for catching rainbow trout, plus there will be fly tying lessons, casting lessons, and a salmon raffle.

No license is needed during Family Fishing Day, and prizes will be given out at the end of the event.

When: June 19, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Lafarge Lake – Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: 7y98D is a multi-disciplinary collaboration between street dance-based artists OURO Collective, RubberLegz, and other prominent artists. The thought-provoking work will be showcased at the Roundhouse Performance Centre from June 16 to 18.

Attendees will experience a 10-minute short film directed by Dave Ehrenreich and Jeff Hamada, a 60-minute stage piece choreographed by RubberLegz and performed by OURO Collective, and an online exhibition of artwear by Jennifer Latour.

When: June 16 to 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Roundhouse Performance Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online