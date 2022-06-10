EventsArtsCurated

Vancouver dance collective teaming with acclaimed German artist for timely show (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
|
Jun 10 2022, 10:03 pm
OURO Collective/Submitted
An award-winning Vancouver dance collective is partnering with an internationally renowned choreographer and artist for a series of unique performances next week.

7y98D is a multi-disciplinary collaboration between street dance-based artists OURO Collective, RubberLegz, and other prominent artists. The thought-provoking work will be showcased at the Roundhouse Performance Centre from June 16 to 18.

According to the Ouro Collective, the work is inspired by the public art installation The Climate Clock, created by artists Gan Golan and Andrew Boyd.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OURO Collective (@ourocollective)

“The clock depicts a timer counting down the remaining time to avoid climate disaster,” explained Ouro in a statement. “According to the IPCC Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5oC, if greenhouse gas emissions continue at their current rate, the average global temperature will continue to rise and become irreversible.

Golan and Boyd began counting down on September 17, 2020, from seven years, 103 days, 15 hours, 40 minutes, and seven seconds – OURO became aware of the Climate Clock when it was down to seven years and 98 days.”

OURO Collective

OURO Collective/Submitted

7y98D is made up of a 10-minute short film directed by Dave Ehrenreich and Jeff Hamada, a 60-minute stage piece choreographed by RubberLegz and performed by OURO Collective, and an online exhibition of artwear by Jennifer Latour.

OURO Collective

OURO Collective/Submitted

Vancouver dance fans will want to check out OURO’s latest work. The collective was formed in 2014 and has an extensive resume including Shambhala Music Festival, Vancouver International Dance Festival, and winning Dance Victoria’s Chrystal Dance Prize.

OURO Collective

OURO Collective/Submitted

The theatrical performance is also an excellent opportunity to witness RubberLegz’s celebrated choreography. The Los Angeles-based director, dancer, and visual artist was born and raised in Germany and has worked with clients worldwide.

In 2019, Rubberlegz was recently awarded “Best Dancer” by Danza&Danza Magazine for his “original language” that breaks down barriers between dance genres.

OURO Collective and Rubberlegz – 7y98D

When: June 16 to 18, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Roundhouse Performance Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

Daniel Chai
