An award-winning Vancouver dance collective is partnering with an internationally renowned choreographer and artist for a series of unique performances next week.

7y98D is a multi-disciplinary collaboration between street dance-based artists OURO Collective, RubberLegz, and other prominent artists. The thought-provoking work will be showcased at the Roundhouse Performance Centre from June 16 to 18.

According to the Ouro Collective, the work is inspired by the public art installation The Climate Clock, created by artists Gan Golan and Andrew Boyd.

“The clock depicts a timer counting down the remaining time to avoid climate disaster,” explained Ouro in a statement. “According to the IPCC Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5oC, if greenhouse gas emissions continue at their current rate, the average global temperature will continue to rise and become irreversible.

Golan and Boyd began counting down on September 17, 2020, from seven years, 103 days, 15 hours, 40 minutes, and seven seconds – OURO became aware of the Climate Clock when it was down to seven years and 98 days.”

7y98D is made up of a 10-minute short film directed by Dave Ehrenreich and Jeff Hamada, a 60-minute stage piece choreographed by RubberLegz and performed by OURO Collective, and an online exhibition of artwear by Jennifer Latour.

Vancouver dance fans will want to check out OURO’s latest work. The collective was formed in 2014 and has an extensive resume including Shambhala Music Festival, Vancouver International Dance Festival, and winning Dance Victoria’s Chrystal Dance Prize.

The theatrical performance is also an excellent opportunity to witness RubberLegz’s celebrated choreography. The Los Angeles-based director, dancer, and visual artist was born and raised in Germany and has worked with clients worldwide.

In 2019, Rubberlegz was recently awarded “Best Dancer” by Danza&Danza Magazine for his “original language” that breaks down barriers between dance genres.

When: June 16 to 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Roundhouse Performance Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online