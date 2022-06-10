BC Basketball Festival hooping it up in Metro Vancouver next week

A massive celebration of everything basketball is happening in Metro Vancouver next week and one of Canada’s most talked-about pro teams is coming to join the party.

BC Basketball Festival, hosted by the Fraser Valley Bandits in partnership with Canada Basketball and Basketball BC, is happening at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) from June 13 to 19.

A highlight of the week-long fest is the Bandits’ home game versus the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Saturday, June 18. It will be one of the team’s first in their new home of the LEC.

Scarborough Shooting Stars games have been selling out across the country, with tickets in high demand for the chance to watch Grammy Award-winning rapper J Cole play for the team.

Though J Cole is leaving the team shortly to go on tour, the Shooting Stars are still an exciting team to watch, with a roster of veteran players and rising stars ready to take the court against the Bandits.

All teams that register for the BC Basketball festival will receive tickets to the game, which will include a tribute to three-time BC provincial champion and 12-year Canada Basketball player Levon Kendall.

Kendall retired from professional play as a member of the Bandits following the 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

The inaugural BC Basketball Festival will include a variety of activities for athletes, teams, and fans to enjoy, including boys and girls divisions, an adult basketball competition, a 3×3 tournament, seminars and workshops, local community vendor booths, and more.

Two other partnerships helping the Bandits bolster the BC Basketball Festival are the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (ISPARC) and the Basketball BC Provincial Club Championships for female and male youth ages 11 to 17. The festival will also be hosting the Junior Bandits Classic tournament for boys and girls within the age categories of under-10 to under-13.

Players, teams, and coaches interested in learning more about BC Basketball Festival can register their interest online to receive updates on the event.

Tickets for Bandits games will be available to purchase online and there is also an online form where fans can register their interest and be contacted directly by a team representative.

When: June 13 to 19, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 5 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online