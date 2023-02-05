20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: February 6 to 12

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

So much to do, so little time!

We’ve got the rundown of a bunch of fun things happening around Vancouver this week, so let’s get started! From Thomas Rhett to a tour of the Orpheum, Super Bowl Sunday and more, here are 20 events to check out from February 6 to 12!

What: Five-time Grammy nominee Thomas Rhett is coming to Rogers Arena on his Bring The Bar To You Tour. Rhett’s five albums have produced over 20 charting singles on the Billboard Hot Country and Country Airplay charts. In addition to much of his own material, Rhett has written singles for artists such as Jason Aldean, Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

When: February 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting this month’s Community Days on Sunday, February 12, with complimentary admission for BC residents from 10 am to 5 pm.

The popular event will feature live performances, local food vendors, arts & crafts, Tea Club with Teakan, Custom Calligraphy by Master Calligrapher Jiangang Su, and more.

When: February 12, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Surrey Archives hosts guest speaker Yasin Kiraga Misago, president of the African Descent Society of BC, for a free virtual presentation. During the one-hour talk, Misago will explore BC’s early history of African descent, which dates back to 1858, as well as discuss Surrey’s African diaspora story.

When: February 9, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Online via Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free, advance registration required

What: Mansion Nightclub at Paradox Hotel Vancouver is hosting a huge Super Sunday Watch Party on February 12 starting at 2 pm. Cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, or just tune in for all the epic commercials, in one of Downtown Vancouver’s finest venues. Oh, and have we mentioned the all-you-can-eat menu yet?

Chow down on chicken wings, in-house smoked brisket sliders, loaded nachos, and buffalo boneless fried chicken. There will even be a build-your-own hot dog station.

When: February 12, 2023

Time: Doors open at 2 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees via Eventbrite

What: Bobby Warrener has performed at Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and more. He invites local comedy fans to join him for an intimate evening of great stand-up as he tapes his next comedy album at The MOTN, featuring a variety of special guests.

When: February 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online.

What: Arts Club Theatre, in collaboration with Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival and Realwheels Theatre, presents Teenage Dick. This acclaimed Shakespeare adaptation explores disability, power, and perception through the experiences of teenage Richard Gloucester. Will winning the Roseland High School presidential race satisfy his hunger for popularity?

When: February 9 to March 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at BMO Theatre Centre — 162 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25, purchase online

What: Over the Lunar New Year period, FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is featuring Soar Over Taiwan, a showcase of some of the island nation’s most iconic vistas and sites.

The immersive flight ride takes passengers along the waters near Green Island, above the famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, past tea farms, and into the heart of Taipei — over the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper. You can also enjoy Taiwan-inspired food and drinks at the Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe and add your wish to the hong bao tree.

When: Now until February 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Winterlust, H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through March 2023

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: From January 20 to February 15, gigantic lanterns designed by Coast Salish artist Ovila Mailhot, Plains Cree artist George Littlechild, Walis Labai of Seediq and Arucanglj Rusagelet of Paiwan will be set up and illuminated at the Jack Poole Plaza, using the mountains and water as a backdrop.

When: January 20 to February 15, 2023

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: This month, the Italian Cultural Centre is hosting a beer event highlighting brews from several local breweries. East Van Brewing, Luppolo Brew Company, Container Brewing, and Powell Brewery will be participating, allowing guests to try 16 different craft beers. The beers will also be paired with appetizers, including empanadas, fried chicken with cornbread, and panzerotti.

When: February 9, 203

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Il Centro — 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver

Tickets: $62.55, purchase online

What: One of the city’s most unique date experiences is back in time for Valentine’s Day.

Nights at the Aquarium, the exclusive dining experience at the Vancouver Aquarium, is happening on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14. The popular event offers guests a chance to dine among the over 65,000 animals at the aquarium. And yes, solo diners are welcome to join the fun.

When: February 11 and 14, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: From $150 per person ($120 for members), purchase online

What: Fringe veteran and former CEO Keith Alessi shares his true story of leaving the corporate world behind to follow his dreams of playing the banjo. When faced with a battle with cancer, the certified public accountant discovers the key to saving his life may be his music.

When: February 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $22-$34, purchase online

What: Muse by FLIP Fabrique uses circus to attempt to answer the question: What does it mean to be a woman? The show will feature astounding acrobatics as it explores gender roles.

When: February 10 to 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $34-$35, purchase online

What: Fever’s Candlelight is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a pair of romantic concerts this month. Rediscover heartwarming music performed by a string quartet part of the Listeso group. The program includes music from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Titanic, Romeo and Juliet, and more.

When: February 11 and 14, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Chart-topping singer-songwriter Steve Lacy brings his Give You The World Tour with special guest Fousheé to Vogue Theatre this month. Lacy was the guitarist of the alternative R&B band the Internet, and went viral on TikTok when his song “Bad Habit” was used in over 400,000 videos on the platform.

When: Now until February 11, 2023 (No show on February 6)

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $40, purchase online

What: Chef Deniz Tarakcioglu leads a mouthwatering demonstration cooking class that will have participants’ taste buds go on a vacation to Provence. Receive step-by-step guidance live for classic French dishes, including Salad Nicoise with Albacore Tuna, Wild Salmon en Papillotte with Fondant of Leeks, and warm chocolate lava cake.

When: February 9, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Gourment Warehouse — 1340 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $109 per person, register online

What: The Wolves by Sarah Delappe was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and is described as “a celebration of female adolescence at its most chaotic and buoyant.” Meet The Wolves Junior Girls’ Soccer Team and listen in to their thoughtful conversations during the pre-game warmup.



When: Now until February 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Telus Studio Theatre at The Chan — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: $11.50-$24.50, purchase online

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres is hosting guided tours of the historic Orpheum theatre. The event is presented in partnership with the Downtown Vancouver BIA and the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame, and will be sure to delight music fans, architecture enthusiasts, and history buffs.

When: February 11 and March 4, 2023

Time: 11 am and 1 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10, register online

What: Vancouver Opera presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream, based on Shakespeare’s timeless play. The production will feature an atmospheric score by Britten and Jacques Lacombe as conductor. Enjoy the theatrical experience full of magic potions, love triangles and mistaken identities.

When: February 11, 16 and 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (February 11 and 16), 2 pm (February 19)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants take on the Victoria Royals in CHL action at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday, February 11.

When: February 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online