10 awesome places to watch Super Bowl LVII in Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 3 2023, 8:43 pm
Mahony's Tavern/Instagram | Match Public Eatery/Submitted

Are you ready for some football (and lots of beer)?

The Christmas day of football games, the Super Bowl, is fast approaching, and now is the time to plan where you’ll be watching all the action between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tons of Vancouver bars and restaurants will be showing the game, and many of them are offering epic food and drink specials.

Here are the 10 best places to watch Super Bowl LVII in Vancouver on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

While these are definitely some top spots to celebrate in style this year, we do recommend checking out our list of the best sports bars in Vancouver, because many of these venues will surely be hosting epic parties too.

Super Sunday at Mansion Nightclub

Highlights: All-you-can-eat menu, build-your-own hot dog station, and a number of delicious bites.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mansion Nightclub (@mansionclubvan)

Time: Doors open at 2 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 plus fees via Eventbrite

Sportsbar LIVE!

Highlights: Prizes and giveaways, over 100 4K HD-TV screens, a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, a screen towering over 16 feet, and a curated menu.

Address: 99 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-877-6787

Instagram

Hero’s Welcome

Highlights: Eats from Hero’s Heroes, drink features, and chance to win prizes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hero’s Welcome (@heros.welcome)

Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-1020

Instagram

The American

Highlights: Big screens, prizes all day, delicious eats from DownLow Burgers and tasty beverages, and games to keep you entertained between halves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The American (@theamericanvancouver)

Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-398-4010

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

BREWHALL

Highlights: Exclusive food features⁠, $6 Jameson shots⁠, $1 off signature Caesars, and $1 off select 16 oz Brewhall beers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BREWHALL (@brewhall)

Address: 97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-8623

Facebook | Instagram

Match Eatery

Highlights: Big screens, full sound viewing of the game and a high-energy atmosphere. Plus official NFL gear prize giveaways, tailgate games and a live DJ.

Address: 6005 Highway 17A, Delta
Phone: 604-921-3201

Address: 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley
Phone: 604-539-4424

Address: 350 Gifford Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-777-8008

Facebook | Instagram

Good Co. Bars

Highlights: An exclusive Superbowl Platter filled with nachos, wings, corn dogs, fries and chicken karaage. $18 buckets of beer, $5 shots, and prizes all day long.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Good Co. Bars (@goodcobars)

Address: 967 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-3288

Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-6246

Address: 3255 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6070

Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-4980

Address: 4020 Bayview Street, Steveston, Richmond
Phone: 604-285-3554

Facebook | Instagram

Bells & Whistles

Highlights: Food and drink specials and games to play.

Address: 3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7990

Address: 4497 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

Mahony’s Tavern

Highlights: Special Game Day BBQ on the patio, buckets of Labatt Blue, prizes all day long including jerseys, NFL-branded kettle BBQ, big screen TV, and more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahony’s Tavern (@mahonystavern)

Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-0234

Instagram

The Butcher and Bullock

Highlights: VIP table packages which include food, drink, and the best seats in the house. Plus chances to win prizes such as Seattle Seahawks home opener tickets.

Address: 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-662-8866

Facebook | Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean and Hogan Short

