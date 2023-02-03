10 awesome places to watch Super Bowl LVII in Vancouver

Are you ready for some football (and lots of beer)?

The Christmas day of football games, the Super Bowl, is fast approaching, and now is the time to plan where you’ll be watching all the action between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tons of Vancouver bars and restaurants will be showing the game, and many of them are offering epic food and drink specials.

Here are the 10 best places to watch Super Bowl LVII in Vancouver on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

While these are definitely some top spots to celebrate in style this year, we do recommend checking out our list of the best sports bars in Vancouver, because many of these venues will surely be hosting epic parties too.

Highlights: All-you-can-eat menu, build-your-own hot dog station, and a number of delicious bites.

Time: Doors open at 2 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees via Eventbrite

Highlights: Prizes and giveaways, over 100 4K HD-TV screens, a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, a screen towering over 16 feet, and a curated menu.

Address: 99 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-877-6787

Highlights: Eats from Hero’s Heroes, drink features, and chance to win prizes.

Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-1020

Highlights: Big screens, prizes all day, delicious eats from DownLow Burgers and tasty beverages, and games to keep you entertained between halves.

Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-398-4010

Address: 6005 Highway 17A, Delta

Phone: 604-921-3201

Address: 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley

Phone: 604-539-4424

Address: 350 Gifford Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-777-8008

Good Co. Bars Highlights: An exclusive Superbowl Platter filled with nachos, wings, corn dogs, fries and chicken karaage. $18 buckets of beer, $5 shots, and prizes all day long. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Co. Bars (@goodcobars) Address: 967 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-3288 Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-6246 Address: 3255 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6070 Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-4980 Address: 4020 Bayview Street, Steveston, Richmond

Phone: 604-285-3554 Facebook | Instagram

Highlights: Food and drink specials and games to play.

Address: 3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7990

Address: 4497 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Highlights: Special Game Day BBQ on the patio, buckets of Labatt Blue, prizes all day long including jerseys, NFL-branded kettle BBQ, big screen TV, and more.

Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-0234

The Butcher and Bullock Highlights: VIP table packages which include food, drink, and the best seats in the house. Plus chances to win prizes such as Seattle Seahawks home opener tickets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Butcher & Bullock (@butcherandbullock.fc)

Address: 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-662-8866

