10 awesome places to watch Super Bowl LVII in Vancouver
Are you ready for some football (and lots of beer)?
The Christmas day of football games, the Super Bowl, is fast approaching, and now is the time to plan where you’ll be watching all the action between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tons of Vancouver bars and restaurants will be showing the game, and many of them are offering epic food and drink specials.
Here are the 10 best places to watch Super Bowl LVII in Vancouver on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
While these are definitely some top spots to celebrate in style this year, we do recommend checking out our list of the best sports bars in Vancouver, because many of these venues will surely be hosting epic parties too.
Super Sunday at Mansion Nightclub
Highlights: All-you-can-eat menu, build-your-own hot dog station, and a number of delicious bites.
Time: Doors open at 2 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 plus fees via Eventbrite
Sportsbar LIVE!
Highlights: Prizes and giveaways, over 100 4K HD-TV screens, a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, a screen towering over 16 feet, and a curated menu.
Address: 99 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-877-6787
Hero’s Welcome
Highlights: Eats from Hero’s Heroes, drink features, and chance to win prizes.
Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-1020
The American
Highlights: Big screens, prizes all day, delicious eats from DownLow Burgers and tasty beverages, and games to keep you entertained between halves.
Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-398-4010
BREWHALL
Highlights: Exclusive food features, $6 Jameson shots, $1 off signature Caesars, and $1 off select 16 oz Brewhall beers.
Address: 97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-8623
Match Eatery
Highlights: Big screens, full sound viewing of the game and a high-energy atmosphere. Plus official NFL gear prize giveaways, tailgate games and a live DJ.
Address: 6005 Highway 17A, Delta
Phone: 604-921-3201
Address: 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley
Phone: 604-539-4424
Address: 350 Gifford Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-777-8008
Good Co. Bars
Highlights: An exclusive Superbowl Platter filled with nachos, wings, corn dogs, fries and chicken karaage. $18 buckets of beer, $5 shots, and prizes all day long.
Address: 967 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-3288
Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-6246
Address: 3255 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6070
Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-4980
Address: 4020 Bayview Street, Steveston, Richmond
Phone: 604-285-3554
Bells & Whistles
Highlights: Food and drink specials and games to play.
Address: 3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7990
Address: 4497 Dunbar Street, Vancouver
Mahony’s Tavern
Highlights: Special Game Day BBQ on the patio, buckets of Labatt Blue, prizes all day long including jerseys, NFL-branded kettle BBQ, big screen TV, and more.
Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-0234
The Butcher and Bullock
Highlights: VIP table packages which include food, drink, and the best seats in the house. Plus chances to win prizes such as Seattle Seahawks home opener tickets.
Address: 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-662-8866
With files from Hanna McLean and Hogan Short