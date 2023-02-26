20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: February 27 to March 5

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

So long February and hello March!

We’re transitioning into the new month this week and there are lots of fun events happening around Metro Vancouver! Make your plans with our list of 20 great things to do from February 27 to March 5.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., HSBC Canada Sevens, Black Space Jam, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.

When: March 3 to May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online

What: VIFF Centre presents a month of movies shining a spotlight on Black film, Black film artists, Black thinkers, and activists.

This year’s Black History Month programming includes two series: Icons, which celebrates the accomplishments of American movie stars like Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Chadwick Boseman; and Dispatches, which focuses on documentaries, ideas, and social justice.

When: Various dates until February 28, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. 3-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online

What: Dine Around Delta will highlight participating restaurants, cafes, breweries, and more in Ladner, Tsawwassen, and North Delta. Dine Around Delta is organized by Delta Tourism, and participating locations will offer guests either a $25, $35, or $45 fixed-price menu.

When: March 3 to 19, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Delta. See the list online.

What: The 26th annual Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) returns to the city starting this week and there’s a jaw-dropping lineup of shows you don’t want to miss.

Outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers will want to check out the live events with accomplished guest speakers, engaging workshops, and panel discussions. There are also over 70 films to discover about climbing, snow sports, adventure, mountain culture, the environment, and more.

When: February 24 to March 5, 2023

Time: Various screening times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Tickets start at $13-$15 in advance for feature film/ matinee and $23-$25 for evening show. Purchase online

Vancouver International Women’s Day March

What: The city’s first International Women’s Day March is being held on Saturday, March 5, in Downtown Vancouver and is organized by a group of SFU students with support from the university’s Women’s Centre and the Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies department.

The event will begin at 12 pm at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square at Vancouver Art Gallery. Everyone is welcome to participate in Vancouver International Women’s Day March, which will include an Indigenous welcome ceremony, speeches from local community leaders and activists, and a march beginning at roughly 2 pm.

When: March 5, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season in March with home games this week, including Minnesota Wild on March 2 and Toronto Maple Leafs on March 4.

When: March 2 and 4, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Thursday), 4 pm (Saturday)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: HSBC Canada Sevens returns for its eighth year at BC Place from Friday, March 3, to Sunday, March 5. Over 40,000 people will pour into the stadium to cheer on 28 teams from 18 countries around the world.

And for the first time ever, Vancouver’s stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series is expanding to include men’s and women’s tournaments over the three days.

When: March 3 to 5, 2023

Time: Gates open at 3 pm on Friday, 9:30 am on Saturday, and 8:30 am on Sunday

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: General admission start at $29 on Friday and $69 on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale now. Reserved Seating, Sideline, Elite 500, Grosvenor Club, and tournament passes are also available.

What: Bite of Burnaby is a month-long event that aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants.

From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60.

When: March 1 to 31, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Burnaby. See the list online.

What: Pi Provocateurs presents Black Space Jam (BSJ), a live performance showcase featuring local and international artists of African Descent. The month’s theme is cultural renaissance and the event will include dance, spoken word, standup comedy, music, and a live DJ. There will also be a variety of culturally relevant vendors selling locally-made goods.

BSJ will also offer guests a chance to mingle, party, and socialize with the participating artists at Biltmore Cabaret.

When: March 3, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, Event from 8 to 11 pm

Where: The Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $15-$20 plus fees. Purchase tickets online

What: The 16th Annual Coastal Dance Festival brings Indigenous artists from across the country and around the world together to celebrate and showcase Indigenous dance. Highlights include artist-sharing events, festival stage performances, and more.

This year’s festival supports a cultural exchange with New Zealand, with the Coastal Dance debut of New Zealand Indigenous performing artist Rosie Te Rauawhea Belvie. Dancers of Damelahamid will travel to New Zealand this June to share their cultural knowledge at the biannual Indigenous performance festival, Kia Mau.

When: March 2 to 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices with a number of free events, purchase online

What: Celebrate the coming of spring with Chor Leoni’s uplifting PopCappella III. The program includes hits by Adele, Kate Bush, BTS, Seal, Avicii, and Simon & Garfunkel.

Chor Leoni will be joined by some of the city’s top musicians for PopCappella III, including JUNO-nominated bassist Jodi Proznick, multi-percussionist Liam MacDonald, pianist Ken Cormier, and guitarist Keith Sinclair.

When: March 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20-$50 plus fees. 35 and under ticket pricing available. Purchase online

What: Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen is hosting a one-night-only pop-up at Faculty Brewing. The Pastrami and Beer night will feature Mensch.’s absolutely iconic slow-brined, smoked, and hand-cut New York-style hot pastrami sandwich.

The sandwiches will only be available for pre-orders during this one-night event, which will feature two seatings: one at 6 pm and one at 7:30. Beers, snacks, and other beverages will be available to order right from the bar at Faculty during that time.

When: March 1, 2023

Time: 6 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Faculty Brewing, 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: $16 (max. of two per order)

What: Acclaimed Vancouver Afro-infused R&B artist Sadé Awele hosts the premiere of her latest music video, “Intuition.” The celebration at Festival House on Granville Island will include a live performance by Hoodie Browns, munch treats from VanSuya, and a live audience episode of Girl You Know It! Podcast by Black Women Connect Vancouver.

The event, hosted by Adeyemi Taylor-Lewis, also features a photo Booth with David Markwei and DJ Marleau.

When: March 2, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Festival House – 1398 Cartwright Street Vancouver

Tickets: $35, purchase online

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres is hosting guided tours of the historic Orpheum theatre. The event is presented in partnership with the Downtown Vancouver BIA and the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and will be sure to delight music fans, architecture enthusiasts, and history buffs.

When: March 4, 2023

Time: 11 am and 1 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10, register online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink has an indoor skate rental as well as an outdoor patio with heaters. Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

When: Open daily until February 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: Iconic rockers The Flaming Lips are three-time Grammy Award winners and have also been nominated for a Tony Award for their song “Tomorrow Is” for the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. The Oklahoma City psychedelic rock band perform for two nights at Commodore Ballroom.

When: February 28 and March 1, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Eastside Flea features over 40 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site as well as casual games.

When: March 4 and 5, 11 and 12, 18 and 19, 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Ave, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a sensory extravaganza that will feature over 300 of the post-Impressionist artist’s finest works projected onto tall walls and expansive floors, including iconic works such as Starry Night and Sunflowers.

When: Now until March 5, 2023

Time: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds — 17798 62nd Avenue, Surrey, BC

Tickets: Starting at $31.99 for adults, $23.99 for children ages 5 to 15, plus ticketing fees. Purchase online

What: Tenor saxophonist and impresario Corey Weeds brings the Little Big Band to Frankie’s Jazz Club this week for two shows. Featuring Steve Kaldestad on alto sax, James Danderfer on tenor sax, Dave Say on baritone sax and Brad Turner on trumpet. The Little Big Band also includes Chris Davis on trumpet, Brian Harding on trombone, Jim Hopson on trombone, Chris Gestrin on piano, John Lee on bass and Jesse Cahill on drums. The band will be conducted by Jill Townsend.

When: March 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Frankie’s Jazz Club – 755 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Cost: $30; purchase online

What: Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with unique animals and learn all about their crafty self-defences through hands-on displays and engaging talks.

Highlights include the spiky four-toed hedgehog, the armoured three-banded armadillo, and the colour-changing chameleons. You can even meet a two-toed sloth.

When: Open daily until September 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $37.95-$49.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online