AltiTunes Music Fest brings the party to Big White Ski Resort this spring

A popular music festival returning to Big White Ski Resort next month is taking outdoor concerts to the next level.

The 2023 AltiTunes Music Fest is happening on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 in the Okanagan Valley.

Described as the biggest apres-ski music festival of the year, music lovers will enjoy headlining performances by acclaimed indie-rockers Peach Pit and Juno-winning DJ and electronic dance music producer Felix Cartal.

Tickets for the event are available online starting at $59.

“After an incredible turnout last year, we’ve really been struggling with how to follow that up,” said Kurt Jory, co-owner of Thick as Thieves Entertainment (producers of Denim on the Diamond, Island Time & AltiTunes), in a release. “So we asked our loyal customer base what they wanted to see and the answer was that they wanted more dance music to help create the Apres Ski atmosphere for tickets to remain affordable.

“With that, we’re ecstatic to be announcing such a fun and vibrant line-up of talented artists curated to keep you dancing throughout the day and night.”

Vancouver-based Peach Pit has played major festivals like Bonnaroo and CBC Music Festival and sold out venues across North America as a headliner in 2022. The band was also nominated for Breakthrough Group of the Year at the 2021 Juno Awards.

Cartal, who won Dance Recording of the Year at the 2020 Juno Awards for his collaboration with Lights titled, “Love Me,” has over 350 million streams on Spotify and three certified Platinum songs in Canada.

Other acts on the AltiTunes card include Billy Raffoul, Shred Kelly, Moontricks, Stickybuds, Rumpus and Kytami. Each evening will also feature local DJs such as JGirl, Mimi, DJ Invizible, and Maple Jordan.

“With the support AltiTunes Music Fest received last year from festival goers and from our business partners, we are encouraged to grow the AltiTunes music and event programming at Big White with Canada’s biggest and BC’s favourite DJ and rock artists,” said Mitch Carefoot, co-owner of Thick as Thieves Entertainment, in a statement. “Our goal is to complement the array of fun activities at the resort with an unforgettable music festival experience.

“We know this year’s line-up is high-energy rock, folk and dance. Last year, the bar was set high with tight and bright retro ski suits, and we’re looking forward to seeing more of that spirit.”

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities during the weekend, as well as after parties with DJs and live music at Snowshoe Sam’s on Friday and Saturday.

When: March 31 and April 1, 2023

Where: Happy Valley at Big White Ski Resort

Tickets: Available online starting at $59