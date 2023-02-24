Lutz do this: Robson Square Ice Rink skating season wraps up next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Winter isn’t done with Vancouver yet, with chilly temperatures in the forecast for the city this weekend.

This makes it a perfect opportunity to visit Robson Square Ice Rink, slated to wrap up its skating season on Tuesday, February 28.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip.

The rink has operated nearly every winter season since it reopened in late November 2009 following a $2 million repair and upgrade before the 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

Robson Square Ice Rink also has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area that is currently being set up, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are free of charge with skate rental. Helmets are also mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

When: Open daily until the end of the season

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time. Helmets are free of charge with skate rental.)

With files from Daily Hive Staff