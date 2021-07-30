37 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver this August

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home

Time flies when you’re having fun! Can you believe that August is already here?

From Vancouver Mural Festival to Playland, Big Splash Water Slide Park and more, here are 37 fun things to do in Vancouver this month.

Things to do in August

What: The city’s largest public art festival, the Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF), features over 100 massive artworks and live events to enjoy from August 4 to 22. Over 60 new murals will be painted and unveiled in 11 different neighbourhoods. VMF will also host daily mural tours, in-person and online public talks, and over 40 live performances at an open-air, pop-up patio in the festival’s original home of Mount Pleasant.

When: August 4 to 22, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America. Organizers say market-goers can expect “a smaller venue to start, with reduced capacity” and gradually more vendors as time goes on and health guidelines allow. The marker features shopping, live entertainment, and the always popular International Food Fair.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory

Holidays. Now until September 6, 2021

Time: 6 pm to midnight

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

What: Boca del Lupo’s Net Zero project invites the community to discuss the world’s big problems. The Climate Change Penance Project installation at The Fishbowl on Granville Island also has an interactive component with the first real-world attempt to drive the technology of Boca del Lupo space with the pedal power of the community.

When: Wednesday to Saturday until August 28, 2021

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: The Fishbowl on Granville Island – #100 – 1398 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Passengers will soar over seascapes, waterfalls, cliffs, lush forested mountains, and even Kualoa Ranch Jurassic Valley, made famous by a certain dinosaur film. For the first time ever, the FlyOver attraction will dive deep underwater, taking passengers through reefs following a school of sharks. The entire FlyOver Canada experience featuring Hawaii from Above, including the pre-show showcasing the islands’ traditions, is roughly 30 minutes in duration.

Operators have implemented health safety measures, including heightened cleaning and physical distancing. There is limited capacity on each ride and spacing between groups with reserved empty ride seats. All visitors must wear a mask at all times, and temperature checks will be performed before guests have access to the ride.

When: Now until August 15, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

Mid-Day Music and Food Trucks at Bentall Centre

What: Bentall Centre is bringing some of Vancouver’s best food truck vendors to the downtown core this summer. A weekly rotation of the best local eats, including Le Tigre, Henry’s Hip Eats, Crack On, The Praguery, Kyu Grill and Shameless Buns, will be located on the Burrard Benches at 555 Burrard Street all summer long. Don’t forget to stop by the Dunsmuir Patio Wednesday-Friday from 12 to 2 pm for free concerts by talented local musicians on the new sun-soaked patio.

When: Monday to Fridays from July to September 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Dunsmuir Patio at Bentall Centre – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver; Burrard Benches at Bentall Centre – 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings.

Visits will take approximately one hour, and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll follow all recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

When: Now until August 31, 2021

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: Richmond Community Block Party takes place at Lansdowne Centre and will feature live music, local vendors, and plenty of good eats from the Greater Van Food Truck Fest. Attendees can expect 10 different trucks on-site rotating daily, including Reel Mac n Cheese, Takenaka, Shameless Buns, Aloha Poke and more.

When: August 13 to 15, 2021

Time: 4 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Lansdowne Centre — 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Playland welcomes guests to enjoy attractions such as AtmosFear, Pirate Ship, Adventures in Happyland and Sweet Escape Mini Golf this summer. Play your favourite games and enjoy your favourite foods while you’re there.

Playland operates with health and safety measures in place, including enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization, reduced visitor capacity, and cashless procedures for retail, food and beverage purchases on site. Tickets must also be purchased in advance for entry.

Masks are recommended for guests while waiting in lines, rides and attractions, and walking through the park. All Playland team members will be wearing masks on site.

When: Thursdays to Sundays until August 20, Select dates in September 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Thursday to Sunday) 6 to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: Playland — 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50 to $39.50, Children 3 and under free. Book online

What: UNINTERRUPTED VR is an outdoor shared virtual reality experience that explores the intersection of a wild salmon migration with city life while encouraging reflection on the impact of our urban footprint. Each UNINTERRUPTED VR event will have a small audience of 20 don a headset while seated on a swivel chair. The 360-degree experience takes place for everyone at the same time.

When: August 3 to 13 (Burnaby); August 17 to 29 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Burnaby Art Gallery (August 3 to 13), TBD (August 17 to 29)

Cost: Free, register online

What: South Granville Business Improvement Association is partnering with craft collectives to present a craft pop-up series and summer street fair experience. The market is free to attend and open to the public, and visitors can browse curated collections of handcrafted pottery, illustrations, clothing, jewelry and more. August 7 features “Got Craft?”, which has supported hundreds of makers and small businesses and has produced and partnered with various events over the past 12 years.

When: August 7, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Granville Street at West 10th and West 11th Ave

Cost: Free

What: Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, brings together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. Treat yourself to some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, then shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local. Enjoy art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo and check out a pop-up art gallery hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young beginning July 9.

When: August 13 and 14, August 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: This year, Abbotsford International Airshow will return as SkyDrive, a drive-in airshow experience that will bring back all of the aerial excitement of the popular event. Attendees will still be able to enjoy spectacular aerobatics, intricate routines, jaw-dropping formations, and fantastic parachute work — but from the comfort of their own 400-square-foot spot on the airfield, right beside their vehicle.

Performers confirmed to appear at SkyDrive include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds (who will be celebrating their 50th season), the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor, and Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18. Twilight evening performances with fireworks will also take place during the first two days of the airshow.

When: August 9 to 11, 2021

Time: 4:30 to 7:30 pm (Friday), 9:30 am to 12 pm and 4:30 to 7:30 pm (Saturday), 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Abbotsford International Airport – 30440 Liberator Avenue, Abbotsford

Tickets: Must be purchased in advance online

What: Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks is a new food truck pop-up series in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood. The new food truck “pod” is brought to you by The South Granville BIA and features Vancouver’s top food trucks at West 10th Avenue and Fir Street on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 8 pm. Vendors will rotate, but you can expect to see some of your favourites like Mom’s Grilled Cheese, Mr. Arancino, Reel Mac and Cheese, Shameless Buns, and Tornado Potato, to name just a few.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until September 4, 2021

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: West 10th Avenue and Fir Street

Enjoy the great outdoors

What: As the summer heat kicks in, it may be the perfect time to get out Tsawwassen for swimming pool shenanigans with family and friends at Big Splash Water Slide Park. Like they did last year, the park will continue to operate at a limited capacity, with a COVID-19 safety plan in place. They’ll also be conducting temperature checks and screenings for all guests and employees at entry. Sanitizing stations have also been added. Big Splash also offers a fully licensed bar and patio and two eateries available on site. You can also reserve a private table, tent, or cabana.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Big Splash Water Slide Park – 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Cost: Various, buy online

What: Metro Vancouver is getting a stunning new lavender farm this summer: Lavenderland. Folks will be able to take a gander at Super Blue, Melissa, Grosso, and French varieties of the flower, according to Lavenderland’s website.

When: Now until October 10, 2021

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Lavenderland – 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: $15.75 for one person for two hours or $42 for a family pass (for two adults and up to three children ages 4 to 18). Group tickets are available. Purchase online

What: The festival boasts more than three kilometres of flowered pathways throughout the field. Visitors can find three display gardens with 42 varieties of sunflowers, over 50 types of dahlias, eight varieties of gladiolas, and a large bed of wildflowers. There will be plenty of chances to grab an insta-worthy photo, with other popular returning features include self-pick sunflowers, a field-side store with fresh and potted sunflowers, sunflower seeds and bulbs, and plenty of snacks and drinks available on-site.

To ensure a safe experience for guests, the festival will implement a limited hourly capacity. There will also be hand-sanitizing stations and cleaning of frequent high-touch areas.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: 41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack, British Columbia

Tickets: Available online

What: The biggest waterpark in British Columbia is set to reopen on June 24. A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2021 season. With numerous waterslides, splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to slip into summer.

Following public health measures, visitors will be required to wear a face-covering while inside the park, except when they are in pools, on slides, or in other water attractions. Cultus Lake has reduced its capacity to allow for safe social distancing, and groups entering the facility will be limited to small social units. The park has implemented several COVID-19 safety measures, including placing hand-sanitizing stations and physical-distancing markers throughout the park. Water towers and waiting areas have been equipped with protective barriers, and high-traffic areas will be constantly cleaned.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake

Cost: Starting at $21, buy online

Discover the arts

What: The Kessler Academy is an innovative youth-focused training academy with a musician-led string orchestra mentorship program headed by Microcosmos Quartet in partnership with Music on Main. Participating youth will perform great 20th- and 21st century works with the Microcosmos Quartet in a showcase at Vancouver Playhouse.

When: August 14, 2021

Time: Doors 7 pm, Concert 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15, purchase online

What: Harmony Arts Festival returns to West Vancouver with a celebration of visual, culinary, and performing arts. The event features 32 beachside concerts, 46 art market vendors, food trucks and more. Harmony Arts Festival will be run per COVID-19 protocols as set by the Provincial Health Officer.

When: Now until August 8, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Argyle Avenue between 14th and 16th Streets, West Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Colourful translucent sheets have been placed on the windows of the new indoor pedestrian bridge at The Amazing Brentwood, creating a “rainbow bridge” effect when rays of sunlight hit the bridge. This is all part of a new public art installation across key locations of the mall, with large glass windows and surfaces provided with a stained glass-like touch by filtering natural light.

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Hwy., Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Early Music Vancouver’s Vancouver Bach Festival is one of the largest festivals of its kind in North America. This year’s lineup features virtual and in-person events, including concert films, live recording sessions and outdoor concerts.

When: Now until August 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person events

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Coal Harbour Resident Association presents Jazz in Coal Harbour Park by Part of the Tribe Productions. Pack a chair or a blanket and head down to enjoy great local musical talent like Don Stewart Trio on August 3 and Bonnie Northgraves Trio on August 10.

When: August 3 and August 10, 2021

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Coal Harbour Park – 323 Jervis St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts presented by South Asian Arts Society goes digital all August long, with online music and dance performances, panel discussions, a visual art marketplace, dance classes, and development workshops. People are also encouraged to visit murals being created in Vancouver’s Punjabi Market.

When: August 1 to 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual. Murals are being created in Punjabi Market.

Cost: Free or By Donation. Register online

What: Paint in the Park is a beginner-friendly painting workshop hosted by Art From The Heart. The two-hour outdoor interactive workshop sponsored by Bucha Brew Kombucha takes place rain or shine and will have an instructor guiding guests through recreating a painting. The COVID-safe and physically distant atmosphere will be set with music, interactive installations and outdoor decor. No experience is necessary, and all materials are provided.

When: August 10, 2021

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park – Location to be emailed to participants

Cost: $50, register Online

What: The 2021 Queer Arts Festival theme is DISPERSED: it’s not easy being green. The hybrid lineup of visual art, performance, music, literary and workshop events will feature artists exploring apocalyptic fear and dread and transforming them into art and social change.

When: Now until August 13, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person events

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: INDIGIFEST is a celebration of Indigenous music, arts and culture. This year’s virtual lineup includes 18 uniquely talented emerging, midstream and established Indigenous artists. Enjoy genres such as country, folk, blues and Hip Hopeach Thursday in August.

When: August 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: Artists Laura Barron and Wen Wen Lu invite Vancouverites to appreciate and advocate for local assets – businesses, services, green spaces – in creative ways like storytelling, drawing, and poetry at COVID-safe, physically distanced pop-up booths in parks around the city.

When: August 3 and August 5, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various parks around Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Indigenous Artists share their works and celebrate their journey of reclamation through art in this series presented by The Arts Council of New Westminster. August 12 showcases Fabric Designs with Kaija Heitland.

When: August 12, 2021

Time: 12 pm

Where: Centennial Lodge at Queens Park – New Westminster and livestreamed on the Art’s Council’s Facebook page

Cost: Free, register online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Find more than 25 vendors and food trucks, right in the heart of the city, close to several bus and SkyTrain stops. This year, the market features many of the Main Street Station Farmers’ Market vendors, which is closed for the 2021 season due to nearby construction.

When: Every Wednesday from June 2 to October 6, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: North Plaza at Vancouver Art Gallery, West Georgia Street at Hornby Street

What: Browse more than 25 vendors and food trucks at this bustling spot on the seawall, not far from Science World.

When: Every Thursday from June 3 to October 7, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: Concord Community Park, 50 Pacific Boulevard at Quebec Street

What: Discover more than 30 stalls right in the heart of Granville Island. This summertime market started over three decades ago, with just a dozen farmers selling out of the backs of their trucks.

When: Every Thursday from June 17 to August 26, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1404 Anderson Street, under the Granville Street Bridge

What: Visitors will discover over 60 farms and producers at the weekly Trout Lake Farmers’ Market. Market amenities include food and coffee trucks, bike racks, grocery pick-up zone and chef parking.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Lakewood Dr. & E 13th Ave., Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 25 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 30 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at the West End Farmers’ Market every Saturday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 1100 Comox St between Bute and Thurlow, Vancouver

What: Discover Vancouver’s only farmers’ market located on a working farm. Tuesdays offer veggies, fruits, herbs, flowers and free-range eggs, all fresh from UBC Farm, while Saturdays feature a wide variety of vendors.

When: Every Tuesday and Saturday from June 5 to November 27, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm (Tuesdays), 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays)

Location: UBC Farm – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 50 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at Kitsilano Farmers’ Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 9:30 to 10 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 10th Ave. and Larch St., Vancouver

What: Discover over 25 farms and producers along with food and coffee trucks at Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Dude Chilling Park – 8th Ave and Guelph St, Vancouver