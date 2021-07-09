Dragon Boat Festival, Skate Canada, and other events returning this year

As the restart plan in BC continues to progress swimmingly, many events are also returning.

Earlier today, the City of Vancouver announced the return of HSBC World Rugby Sevens later this year in September. But there are some other events that many are going to be delighted to see come back.

These include the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival, Skate Canada International, the Granville Island Turkey Trot, and Pinnacle, TGS Esports.

The Dragon Boat Festival has been an iconic part of the events scene in the city.

While organizers suggest that the festival will look a little bit different this year, they’re excited nonetheless to announce that it will be going ahead this fall, from September 18 to 26, with the race weekend taking place either on September 25 or 26.

Future dates are currently listed to take place on June 24-26, 2022, June 23-25, 2023, and June 21-23, 2024.

Another event coming back later this year is Skate International Canada. Vancouver got the nod to host the Skate Canada event last October, and that has now been confirmed.

The event will take place between October 29 and 31 at UBC Thunderbird Arena.

For any gamers out there looking to meet some of the best competitive players, TGS Esports is doing their grand reopening this October. This will be Pinnacle-Canada’s first post-pandemic live event, taking place at Vancouver Convention Centre. The three-day event featuring a competitive component will feature a prize pool of $20,000.

Finally, the Granville Island Turkey Trot is making a comeback this year, taking place at False Creek on October 11.