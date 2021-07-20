Richmond, are you hungry? We suggest working up an appetite because the Greater Van Food Truck Fest is rolling into town for its first-ever event in the area.

The local food truck collective will be popping up for the Richmond Community Block Party from August 13 to 15.

Taking place at Landsdowne Centre (5300 No. 3 Road), the event will feature live music, local vendors, and of course, some of our favourite food trucks.

Attendees can expect 10 different trucks on site that will be rotating daily.

Some of our favourites like Reel Mac n Cheese, Takenaka, Shameless Buns, and Aloha Poke will be whipping up deliciousness.

Be sure to mark your calendar and check out this event come August.

Richmond Community Block Party

When: August 13 from 4 to 10 pm, August 14 from 11 am to 8 pm, August 15 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Lansdowne Centre — 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond