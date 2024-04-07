20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: April 8 to 14

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Harpoonist Did We Come Here To Dance Tour

Looking for some fun around Vancouver this week? We’ve got you covered! Call up a friend and check out these 20 great events happening from April 8 to 14. Canadians baseball, BC Distilled festival, and more.

What: Baseball is Back at Rogers Field at the Nat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme games.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Hillsboro Hops from April 9 to 14. Themed games this week include the home opener and magnet schedule giveaway on Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting Covenant House Vancouver presented by RBC plus a Piggy Bank Giveaway, PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Champion-ship Collector Pin Giveaway, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Saturday Nat-in-Eh plus Sleeman Brewing Koozie Giveaway, and White Spot Family Fun Sunday with pennant giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.

When: April 9 to 14, 2024

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20, purchase online

What: Local art lovers will get a chance to discover some of Canada’s and the world’s best artists at the Vancouver Convention Centre this April.

Art Vancouver features an eclectic contingent of exhibitors and galleries from around the globe. There will also be inspiring Art Talks discussions, art classes for all ages, and a thrilling painting competition to discover throughout the four-day event.

When: April 11 to 14, 2024

Time: 7 to 10 pm (Thursday), 1 to 9 pm (Friday), 12 to 9 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $25 plus fees, free to children under 12 years old. Purchase online

What: Harrison Tulip Festival, the massive Onos Farms floral celebration in Aggasi, invites guests to discover a stunning flower scape with more than 10 million bulbs planted. Explore over 50 tulip varieties, 15 double daffodil varieties, and 12 types of hyacinths. Between seven and 25 acres of flowers are in full bloom at any given time.

There will also be photo ops, floral surprises, food trucks, and more at the largest tulip farm festival experience in BC.

When: April 6 to May 2024

Time: 10 am to 6:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 6 am to 6:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: 5039 Lougheed Hwy, Agassiz (Parking off Cameron Road)

Tickets: Starting at $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $7 for kids ages 3-12. Purchase online

Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mapped | Travel Section of Daily Hive (@dailyhivemapped) What: Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival is a massive celebration of snow sports, music, arts and mountain culture, après-ski, and more. Taking place over seven action-packed days, the festival is set to feature three free concerts by Nostalgix, Chali 2na & Cut Chemist and Night Tales. Guests can also get the adrenaline pumping by checking out the thrilling Saudan Couloir, The Cut Rail Jam, and The Slush Cup. In between the thrilling events, make plans for the 72-Hour Filmmaker Showdown, Sea to Sky Photo Challenge, and Intersection presented by Monster Energy. And save energy for the various after parties and additional live entertainment throughout Whistler. When: April 8 to 14, 2024

Times: Various times

Where: Various locations in Whistler

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Arts Club presents Vancouver playwright Michele Riml’s international hit play, Sexy Laundry. Get to know Alice and Henry as they come to terms with their lacklustre sex life, and follow along as they embark on a naughty hotel retreat to try and rekindle the spark in their 25-year marriage.

When: April 11 to May 12, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage — 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets from $29, purchase online

What: Bianca Del Rio, Season 6 winner from RuPaul’s Drag Race, is coming to Vancouver with the Dead Inside tour. Get ready for an evening of stories, comedy and more from everyone’s favourite “clown in a gown.”

When: April 9, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online