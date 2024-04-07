20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: April 8 to 14
Call up a friend and check out these 20 great events happening from April 8 to 14. Canadians baseball, BC Distilled festival, and more.
Vancouver Canadians vs Hillsboro Hops
What: Baseball is Back at Rogers Field at the Nat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme games.
The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Hillsboro Hops from April 9 to 14. Themed games this week include the home opener and magnet schedule giveaway on Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting Covenant House Vancouver presented by RBC plus a Piggy Bank Giveaway, PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Champion-ship Collector Pin Giveaway, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Saturday Nat-in-Eh plus Sleeman Brewing Koozie Giveaway, and White Spot Family Fun Sunday with pennant giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.
When: April 9 to 14, 2024
Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)
Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Start at $20, purchase online
Art Vancouver
What: Local art lovers will get a chance to discover some of Canada’s and the world’s best artists at the Vancouver Convention Centre this April.
Art Vancouver features an eclectic contingent of exhibitors and galleries from around the globe. There will also be inspiring Art Talks discussions, art classes for all ages, and a thrilling painting competition to discover throughout the four-day event.
When: April 11 to 14, 2024
Time: 7 to 10 pm (Thursday), 1 to 9 pm (Friday), 12 to 9 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets start at $25 plus fees, free to children under 12 years old. Purchase online
Harrison Tulip Festival
What: Harrison Tulip Festival, the massive Onos Farms floral celebration in Aggasi, invites guests to discover a stunning flower scape with more than 10 million bulbs planted. Explore over 50 tulip varieties, 15 double daffodil varieties, and 12 types of hyacinths. Between seven and 25 acres of flowers are in full bloom at any given time.
There will also be photo ops, floral surprises, food trucks, and more at the largest tulip farm festival experience in BC.
When: April 6 to May 2024
Time: 10 am to 6:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 6 am to 6:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: 5039 Lougheed Hwy, Agassiz (Parking off Cameron Road)
Tickets: Starting at $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $7 for kids ages 3-12. Purchase online
Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival
What: Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival is a massive celebration of snow sports, music, arts and mountain culture, après-ski, and more.
Taking place over seven action-packed days, the festival is set to feature three free concerts by Nostalgix, Chali 2na & Cut Chemist and Night Tales. Guests can also get the adrenaline pumping by checking out the thrilling Saudan Couloir, The Cut Rail Jam, and The Slush Cup.
In between the thrilling events, make plans for the 72-Hour Filmmaker Showdown, Sea to Sky Photo Challenge, and Intersection presented by Monster Energy. And save energy for the various after parties and additional live entertainment throughout Whistler.
When: April 8 to 14, 2024
Times: Various times
Where: Various locations in Whistler
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Sexy Laundry
What: The Arts Club presents Vancouver playwright Michele Riml’s international hit play, Sexy Laundry. Get to know Alice and Henry as they come to terms with their lacklustre sex life, and follow along as they embark on a naughty hotel retreat to try and rekindle the spark in their 25-year marriage.
When: April 11 to May 12, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Granville Island Stage — 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets from $29, purchase online
Bianca Del Rio — Dead Inside Tour
What: Bianca Del Rio, Season 6 winner from RuPaul’s Drag Race, is coming to Vancouver with the Dead Inside tour. Get ready for an evening of stories, comedy and more from everyone’s favourite “clown in a gown.”
When: April 9, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade 2024
What: One of the largest Sikh parades in the world is returning to Vancouver streets next weekend, and everyone is invited to participate in the free festivities.
Khalsa Diwan Society Vaisakhi Parade is happening on Saturday, April 13, with huge floats, community performers, live music, and delicious food.
The Society is partnering with Langara College to provide free parking for those visiting the parade this year. TransLink staff and volunteers will also participate in the parade with a new Vaisakhi-themed bus.
When: April 13, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm. Parade will start at 11 am.
Where: The parade starts at Ross Street Sikh Temple – 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Jokers’ Comedy Classics
What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Vancouver. It features acclaimed comics who have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.
This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Burnaby’s The Rec Room on April 10, Vancouver’s The Roxy on April 17, Burnaby’s Grand Villa on April 18, and West Vancouver’s Kay Meek Arts Centre on April 19.
When: Various dates
Time: 8 pm
Where: Various theatres in Vancouver, Burnaby, and West Vancouver
Cost: From $23.76 to $33.30; purchase online
Science of Cocktails 2024
What: The Science of Cocktails is back for its seventh year on Thursday, April 11. Science World’s biggest and most popular fundraiser brings together the city’s most talented bartenders and chefs to showcase the chemistry, biology, and physics behind preparing modern cocktails and cuisine. And it’s all to raise funds for an important cause.
When: April 11, 2024
Time: Doors open at 7 pm for VIPs, 7:40 pm for General Admission
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Price: $185 regular, $289 VIP; buy online
Rosewood Home & Condo Closing Down Sale
What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good but not before they host a massive sale.
With discounts of up to 75% off, now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Their categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting, but you better hurry. For the widest selection of pieces, visit Rosewood Home & Condo as soon as possible before everything is gone.
When: Now until all inventory is sold
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and Holidays)
Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
BC Distilled 2024
What: Spring is the beginning of Vancouver’s many food and drink festivals, with BC Distilled being one of the largest happenings of the season.
The province’s premier artisan distillery festival takes place from April 10 to 14, with the main event happening on Saturday, April 13, at its new home of the Italian Cultural Centre. Celebrating its ninth annual event this year, BC Distilled will feature dozens of local distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, plus exciting events for fans of artisan spirits to discover.
Where: April 10 to 14, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Burnaby Central Railway
What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.
British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.
When: Weekends and stat holidays until Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass
Graham Clark’s 24 Hours of Stand-Up
What: Canadian Comedy Award winner and 2024 Juno nominee Graham Clark performs 24 hours of stand-up with the help of some hilarious comedians to help Little Mountain Gallery reopen its Gastown home at 110 Water Street.
Partial proceeds from the mirth-filled marathon will be donated to WISH Vancouver, a charity dedicated to helping women engaged in Vancouver’s street-based sex trade with their health, safety, and overall well-being.
When: April 12 and 13, 2024
Time: 7 pm to 7 pm, 24 hours
Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 195 E 26th Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: $20 plus fees for general admission, $5 plus fees for accessible tickets. Purchase online
Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival
What: The HUMP! Film Festival is a celebration of creative sexual expression. Head to the Rio Theatre to enjoy a carefully curated program with a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colours, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes; all united by a shared spirit of sex positivity.
When: April 11 to 13, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm and 9 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online
AMS Block Party 2024
What: The largest university music festival in Western Canada is coming to UBC in April, and it’s a perfect way to celebrate the last of classes this spring.
AMS Events, the events department of UBC’s student association, is hosting the 16th annual Block Party with acclaimed artists Don Toliver, Meduza, and more to be announced. The 19+ event will also feature food trucks, beer and seltzers, and fun games to keep the party vibes going.
When: April 12, 2024
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: The Plaza outside of UBC Nest — 6133 University Boulevard
Tickets: $39 to $149, purchase online
An Evening with Jane Goodall: Celebrating 90
What: Dr. Jane Goodall is about to enter her ninth decade as a force for global conservation, and she will celebrate the milestone with a huge event in Vancouver.
“An Evening with Jane Goodall: Celebrating 90″ is happening at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Friday, April 12, as part of her global birthday tour.
The event is presented by the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada (JGI) and will be hosted by Juno Award and Canadian Screen Award winner Jann Arden.
When: April 12, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $36, purchase online
Shrek Rave
What: The Shrek Rave, presented by Modo-Live is notorious for people’s costumes of iconic characters from the classic tale. Get some friends together and dance the night away dressed as Lord Farquaad or the Three Blind Mice.
DJs will play memorable Shrek hits, while the visuals from the hit films will make you feel as happy as an ogre in a swamp.
Get ready to take part in “I’m A Believer” singalongs while enjoying Shrek-themed drinks. The 19+ event will also offer prizes to the best dressed, so get ready to be an “All Star.”
When: April 13, 2024
Time: 10 pm to 3 am
Where: The Pearl — 881 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 plus fees; purchase online
Comedy World
What: Colin Cowan (JFL, This Is That, The Second City) curates and hosts this monthly stand-up show at China Cloud. This month features headliner Ryan Williams alongside Mufaro Mbudzi, Nicole Tanner, and Ben Fawcett.
When: April 12, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: China Cloud Studios – 524 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $15 plus fees; purchase online
Digital Graffiti Workshop by Tangible Interaction
What: Whether you are an absolute beginner or an experienced artist; there is room for all creatives wanting to try expressing themselves through graffiti at an upcoming workshop.
On Sunday, April 14, Tangible Interaction is hosting the Digital Graffiti Workshop led by local graffiti artist Matin “Bee” Rahimi. The experience is without fumes, and the colours and nozzle settings are easy to change to ensure everyone has a rewarding experience.
When: April 14, 2024
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: #unit 160 220 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Cost: $89, purchase online
Earth Day 2024 Boulevard Garden Walking Tour
What: East Van Boulevard Gardens hosts a series of walking tours to celebrate Earth Day. Discover the unique boulevard gardens near Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House while supporting the charitable, community-based organization. It’s also a great way to learn about the gardens and why they are so important for our health and well-being.
Attendees will also have a chance to win door prizes from Anh and Chi, Windfall Cider, Flourist, DL Chicken, and local artist Priscilla Yu.
When: April 13, 14 and 19, 2024
Time: 11 am to 8 pm Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm Sunday
Where: Seven gardens in East Vancouver near Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House
Cost: By donation, register online
Brewhalla
What: Featuring craft drinks, delicious food, and live music, what more could you ask for? Each ticket comes with three drink tokens, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy whatever drinks your heart desires.
When: April 14, 2024
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: $49, purchase online