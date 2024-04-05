3 magical tulip festivals to discover near Metro Vancouver this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming to start the spring season, and there is plenty for floral fans to enjoy this month.

If you need a nature escape, even just for a little while, then you need to make plans for the stunning tulip festivals happening in the Fraser Valley this month.

From photo ops to food trucks to the opportunity to bring home tulips to freshen up your home, there’s plenty to discover at these magical tulip fests.

So call up your friends and family and check out these three tulip festivals happening near Metro Vancouver this month.

What: Harrison Tulip Festival, the massive Onos Farms floral celebration in Agassiz, invites guests to discover a stunning flower scape with more than 10 million bulbs planted. Explore over 50 tulip varieties, 15 double daffodil varieties, and 12 types of hyacinths. Between seven and 25 acres of flowers are in full bloom at any given time.

There will also be photo ops, floral surprises, food trucks, and more at the largest tulip farm festival experience in BC.

When: April 6 to May 2024

Time: 10 am to 6:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 6 am to 6:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: 5039 Lougheed Hwy, Agassiz (Parking off Cameron Road)

Tickets: Starting at $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $7 for kids ages 3-12; purchase online

What: Lakeland Farms’ annual Abbotsford Tulip Festival will open to visitors on Saturday, April 6, kicking off a six-month celebration of everything floral.

The highly anticipated springtime event features a gargantuan garden with over 100 varieties of stunning tulips spread over 28 acres.

When: April 6 until May 12, 2024

Time: 6 am to 8 pm

Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Advance online prices: $8 (Monday to Friday from 8 am to dusk), $15 (Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to dusk). $15 for early light special (Sunday to Friday from 6 am to 8 am (starting date TBD). Day-of online and door tickets will also be available. Purchase online

What: After a long winter, it’s time to take in rows and rows of colourful flowers to brighten your mood and get inspired for spring.

Luckily for us, the Botanica Tulip Festival is kicking off on April 12, with over a million bulbs ready to bloom throughout the season.

Previously known as The Chilliwack Tulip Festival, Botanica is a newly reimagined floral experience stretching across 13 acres in the Fraser Valley.

When: April 12 to Mid-May 2024

Time: 9 am to 7 pm (weekdays), 5 am to 7 pm (weekends)

Where: 41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: Tickets start at $12 for adults and free for children 4 years and under. Purchase online