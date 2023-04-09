20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: April 10 to 16

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Looking for some fun around Vancouver this week? We’ve got you covered!

Call up a friend and check out these 20 great events happening from April 10 to 16. Experience SYNCRA, AMS Block Party, and more.

What: Experience SYNCRA is a futuristic immersive walkthrough experience with a cyberpunk theme. Guests will travel through an interactive exhibit where electronic music, visual projections, and user experience will change upon guest interactions. No one will experience the same twice.

Experience SYNCRA also features food and a fully licenced bar, so visitors can drink while dancing and interacting with all the elements.

When: Thursday to Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 7 to 10:30 pm (Thursday and Friday), 5 to 10:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Experience SYNCRA – 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for general admission, $20 for child, and $70 for a family pack for two adults and two children. Purchase online

What: Son of James stars in Chinatown Nights: A Neon Dream, a cabaret full of magic, jazz, Elvis, and Chynatruckerfunk. The Vancouver-based band welcomes musical legend Henry Young, Elvis tribute artist Aaron Wong, harmonic masters The Dimes, and award-winning mentalist Yoosik Ethan Oum.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

What: The inaugural Hilarapy Recovery Project features comedians who aim to break the stigma around addiction and mental health through their unique stand-up comedy sets. The comics also hope to motivate others to believe in life after recovery.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Alano Club Of Vancouver – 1525 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver,

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Over 100 musicians will be on stage at the Orpheum to perform the iconic music of Final Fantasy. Grammy Award-winner Arnie Roth leads the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and chorus while HD video from the long-running and best-selling series is projected onto giant screens.

When: April 14 and 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Inspired Cannabis is hosting a grand opening celebration of its flagship store at 1032 Robson Street in downtown Vancouver, featuring the House of Brands gallery.

Visitors 19+ can tour the gallery space spotlighting Canadian cannabis brands, and discover aromatic terpene stations, a 4D immersive digital experience, un-infused samples, and more. DJ Sincerely Hana will also be spinning live and a photo booth will also be set up.

When: April 13, 2023

Time: 4 to 7 pm

Where: Inspired Cannabis – 1032 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC

Cost: Free

What: Taking place on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16 at Vancouver’s VanDusen Botanical Garden, this event offers attendees amazing spectacles, live performances, and all things Japanese culture.

This year, most of the activities will take place outdoors with a select few vendors setting up inside, including traditional tea ceremonies and other special experiences.

When: April 15 and 16, 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Not yet available

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are playing a series against the Tri-City Dust Devils this week. Themed celebrations include We Care Wednesday benefitting Ronald Mcdonald House BC & Yukon and an umbrella giveaway during A&W Family Fun Sunday.

When: April 11 to 16, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter John Mayer is bringing his new Solo acoustic tour to Rogers Arena on Monday, April 10.

Mayer is a seven-time Grammy winner beloved for memorable hits such as “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and “Heartbreak Warfare.” The soulful Bridgeport, Connecticut, artist has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and garnered billions of streams to date

When: April 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: Science World’s Extravagant Evenings for Teens, or SWEET, is inviting youths aged 13 to 18 to get culinary curious.

Teens can take a trip through Science World’s featured food-science exploration stations. They include HoneyBee Centre’s honey-tasting station, Flavourful Science and EcoCooks. Of course, all the displays may leave you hungry, so Triple O’s will also be open.

When: April 14, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street

Cost: Free for youths ages 13 to 18, register online

What: Pi Theatre presents Black & Rural, the story of a lone Black country woman struggling to resist the monolith of what matters to Black lives. Shayna Jones weaves a story of vulnerability, quiet triumph, and striking humanity from dozens of real-life interviews with Black people from Canada’s countryside.

When: Now until April 15, 2023

Time: 8 pm (plus 2 pm on Saturdays)

Where: Pacific Theatre — 1440 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $37.50, purchase tickets online

What: The largest university music festival in Western Canada is coming to UBC in April, and it’s a perfect way to celebrate the last of classes this spring.

AMS Events, the events department of UBC’s student association, is hosting the 15th annual Block Party with acclaimed hip-hop and EDM hitmakers. The event will also feature food trucks, beer, and seltzers, and fun games to keep the party vibes going

When: April 13, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: The Plaza outside of UBC Nest — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $55 to $80 plus fees. Purchase tickets online

What: Gordon Neighbourhood House presents a free screening of the Oscar-winning film, 8 Mile. Admission to see the Eminem flick is free, but space is limited, so interested movie buffs are encouraged to reserve a ticket online.

Each ticket includes a bag of popcorn as well as a cold drink. This movie night is for ages 18+ and viewer discretion is advised.

When: April 13, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Gordon Neighbourhood House – 1019 Broughton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free; reserve online

What: Science World invites guests to go on a deep dive into the world of skin in its latest exhibit. Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, explores the unique properties of skin in a variety of organisms. Learn about the hyper-sensing skin receptors in crocodilians, the super thick skin of whales, and more.

When: Now until May 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: This year’s Abbotsford Tulip Festival features a gargantuan garden, with more than 70 varieties of stunning tulips spread over 27 acres.

Guests will discover kilometres of walking trails and specialty varietals like fringe tulips and double tulips that have been imported from Holland. Bring a camera with you as the fields will have photo ops including bicycles and swings. On select weekends during the fest, guests can enjoy live music nights and food trucks.

When: April 14 to May 14, 2023

Time: 6 am to 8 pm

Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Advance online prices: $8 (Monday to Friday from 8 am to dusk), $15 (Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to dusk). $15 for early light special (Sunday to Friday from 6 am to 8 am (starting April 24). Day-of online and door tickets will also be available. Purchase online

What: Juno Award winner Jill Barber has won legions of fans with her unique style of vocal jazz and pop music. The Ontario-born singer had her music featured on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, toured with Stuart McLean’s CBC Radio show The Vinyl Cafe, and has written two children’s books.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: York Theatre — 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with an April 15 matchup against the Panther City Lacrosse Club.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Brewhalla is taking over The Shipyards in North Vancouver with 29 craft breweries, cideries, wineries, and distilleries serving up the sips. There’ll also be live music, food trucks, games and attractions, and more.

When: April 14, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: The creators of the children’s book, Good Girl Glady, are hosting a dog rescue fundraiser with drag and burlesque performers as well as a live DJ.

All proceeds from ticket sales, raffles, merch, and book sales will go to support Rescue All Dogs (R.A.D rescue). Performers include Hotmale dotcom, Maiden China, Jas Minh, Gushy, Karlie Hart, SKIM, and DJ Skylar Love.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: Back and Forth Bar – 303 Columbia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 general admission, $20 at the door. No one will be turned away for lack of funds

What: Grammy-nominated artist Lee Brice announced that Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour is coming to the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

Brice is bringing special guests Tenille Arts and Josh Ross on the 10-city tour. Fans will be able to hear hits like, “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “Rumor,” “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” and more.

When: April 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.

Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from February 24 to May 14, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation