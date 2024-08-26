10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in September

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Sing and dance along to your favourite songs at these 10 great concerts happening around Vancouver in September!

From Pink to Future and Metro Boomin, there’s something for all music lovers to enjoy.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Pink has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards, received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon recipient in 2021.

Her iconic hits include “So What,” “Raise Your Glass,” and “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim.

When: September 6 and 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver is going country in 2024, with some of the biggest names in the music genre coming to town, and we can add superstar Sam Hunt to the lineup!

The award-winning hitmaker is bringing his new Locked Up Tour to Rogers Arena on Wednesday, September 18. Hunt has won multiple Academy of Country Music Awards and an American Music Award for his massive hits off albums Montevallo and Southside. Since 2014, Sam Hunt has achieved over 14 billion streams worldwide.

When: September 18, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s Movies Nights with the VSO continues with the Oscar-winning Coco. Journey with Miguel through the colourful Land of the Dead on the giant screen at the Orpheum while the orchestra plays the score live.

When: September 28 and 29, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $26; purchase online

What: Calling all craft beer and live music enthusiasts! The summer fun is heating up on the mountain this month, and you’ll want to be there to raise a glass.

Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages. Get ready for tap takeovers, beer-pairing dinners, trivia, brunches, and The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 14.

An estimated 3,500 people will enjoy live performances by Whistler’s own Big Love Band, Squamish five-piece Fresh Cut Grass, festival faves Red Chair, and popular local DJ Foxy Moron!

When: September 9 to 15, 2024. Main Event on September 14, 2024

Time: Various times. Main Event from noon to 6 pm

Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: The We Trust You Tour is in support of Future and Metro Boomin’s recent hit collaborations, “We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust You.” The former song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts with the track “Like That,” with Kendrick Lamar leading Billboard’s Hot 100 for a third consecutive week.

Future is a three-time Grammy winner, and Metro Boomin is a three-time Grammy nominee.

When: September 9, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music at Sea to Sky Gondola. The popular attraction is hosting a variety of acclaimed musicians throughout the summer, including Jennamae and The Groove Section on September 6 and Ruckus Deluxe on September 13.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Free with a season pass or day ticket

What: Country megastar Kacey Musgraves is hitting the road to share her latest album, Deeper Well, and Vancouver fans are in luck.

The multi-platinum singer is coming to Rogers Arena on her new world tour on Thursday, September 19, along with special guests.

When: September 19, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Two-time Grammy winner Tori Kelly brings her Purple Skies Tour to Vancouver with guest Maisy Kayshe’s racked up. The Sing star has earned platinum certifications and garnered hundreds of millions of streams while collaborating with artists like Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, and Illenium.

When: September 23, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Canadian indie rock band Tokyo Police Club is coming to Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom for two shows on their final club tour this September. The two-time Juno nominees announced they were splitting up at the start of 2024, so now’s your chance to see them live.

When: September 14 and 15, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various costs; purchase online

What: Rising indie star Rocco brings The Rocco Revolution Tour to Vancouver this month. The show was originally scheduled at St. James Hall, but demand moved the show to the larger Rio Theatre in East Vancouver. The performance will also include special guests.

When: September 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $22.50 plus fees; purchase online