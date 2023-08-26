10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in September

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Sing and dance along to your favourite songs at these 10 great concerts happening around Vancouver in September!

From Ed Sheeran to Beyonce and The Chicks, there’s something for all music lovers to enjoy.

What: Ed Sheeran is bringing his popular + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) to BC Place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, along with special guests Khalid and Maisie Peters.

Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour is in support of his latest album, 2021’s Equals. It was his fourth consecutive album to top the Billboard 100 and his fourth album to be named after a mathematical symbol.

When: September 2, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Award-winning Canadian musician Daniel Caesar is embarking on the second leg of his new tour, and it’s stopping in Vancouver for one special night.

The “Get You” singer lands in Vancouver on September 30 at the Pacific Coliseum. One of the most-streamed Canadian artists on Spotify, Caesar averages over 20 million monthly listeners on the platform and has 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available here

What: Just because summer is winding down doesn’t mean that the fun has to stop.

Vancouver-based Blueprint Events are bringing the summer vibes to Stanley Park all September long with a series of epic open-air concerts at Malkin Bowl. They’re also bringing a huge lineup to Pacific Coliseum.

When:

Time: Various times

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park and Pacific Coliseum

Tickets: Various costs, purchase online

What: The PNE Fair is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun until September 4, and music fans in Vancouver will definitely want to check out the nightly Summer Night Concerts.

Whether you’re into hip-hop anthems, rock singalongs, or country ballads, there’s something for all PNE fairgoers to enjoy. Artists include Walk Off The Earth and Jason Derulo.

When: Now until September 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 11 pm (Fair hours), 8:30 pm (concert)

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Reserved tickets for Summer Night Concerts start at $20 and can be found online. Attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.

What: Get ready to walk in fields of gold because one of the best-selling music artists of all time is coming to Vancouver to play all his biggest hits.

Sting is bringing the My Songs World Tour to Rogers Arena, so get ready for a journey through the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s most beloved songs.

When: September 29, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

What: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s new tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The album, with hits like “In Da Club” and “P.I.M.P.,” rocketed the star to fame.

Since then, he’s sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and found fame as an entrepreneur (he has his own liquor brands and champagne), an actor, director, and executive producer.

When: September 8, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena

Tickets: Various prices, Tickets available online

What: Beyonce is bringing her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour to BC Place on September 11. The “Break My Soul” singer has sold an estimated 200 million records around the world and has also won 32 Grammys throughout her illustrious career.

When: September 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, Tickets available online

What: The 13-time Grammy Award-winning global superstars, The Chicks, are back on the global stage with The Chicks World Tour 2023. Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer are embarking on a world tour and will be in Vancouver on September 5, 2023.

The Chicks have sold more than 30 million albums and are the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling releases.

When: September 5, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

What: The time has come to raise the roof and have some fun!

Music icons Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for the new Sing A Song All Night Long tour this year, and it’s coming to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

When: September 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

What: Coldplay’s world tour supports the iconic band’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. The Grammy-nominated album debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and features the hit “My Universe” with BTS.

Vancouver fans can look forward to hearing Coldplay performing classic hits like “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida,” “Clocks,” and “A Sky Full Of Stars,” along with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

When: September 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online