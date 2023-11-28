10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in December

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Dance and sing your December away with a night of music in Vancouver!

Here are 10 concerts to add to your calendar this month, including Enrique Iglesias, CONTACT Winter Music Festival and more.

What: Superstars Ricky Martin, Pitbull, and Enrique Iglesias are going on the road for The Trilogy Tour, and they’re stopping in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.

The shows will feature headlining sets from each artist, so be prepared to sing along to such hits as “She Bangs,” “Give Me Everything,” and “Hero.”

When: December 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Elf, one of the most beloved Christmas films of all time, is celebrating a milestone birthday this holiday season in Vancouver. The Will Ferrell comedy classic is getting the live concert treatment at the Orpheum Theatre on Thursday, December 21 and Friday, December 22.

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will bring John Debney’s heartwarming score to life while the film is projected onto a massive 40-foot movie screen.

When: December 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Viral music curator MrSucideSheep and Seeking Blue Records are teaming up with Blueprint Events for its first live event at Village Studios. The highly anticipated event will feature rising electronic stars Midnight Kids and Covex, with all ticket proceeds going to The Coast Mental Health Foundation.

When: December 1, 2023

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

Where: Village Studios – 1024 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees; purchase online

What: CONTACT Winter Music Festival is taking over the Vancouver Convention Centre on December 27 and 28, and the lineup features some of the world’s biggest EDM stars.

This year’s headliners include multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Zedd and two-time Juno winner and industry trendsetter Rezz.

When: December 27 and 28, 2023

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Broadway Church’s 54th Singing Christmas tree is full of songs, drama, dance, and more. This year’s holiday production is themed “The Christmas Express” and will treat audiences to performances by singers, an orchestra, dancers, actors and acrobats.

When: December 1 to 4 and December 8 to 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (Fridays), 3 and 7 pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: Broadway Church – 2700 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: The 25th edition of the CP Holiday Train is making a number of highly anticipated stops in Metro Vancouver this weekend. The massive, brightly decorated train will bring holiday cheer to the region while raising money, food, and awareness for food banks.

Metro Vancouver cities included on this year’s cross-country festive tour include Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Port Moody and Port Coquitlam. Attendees at each stop will enjoy a free concert by platinum-selling singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw and Juno Award-winning artist Kiesza.

When: December 17 and 18, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free; donations for the local food bank to help those in need are encouraged

What: Xmas in Skaville is bringing high-energy holiday cheer to the Anza Club in December. The lineup for the 20th annual event includes Russian Tim and Pavel Bures, Brehdren, and The Elixxxirs.

When: December 9, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Anza Club — 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 in advance; purchase online

What: A live band burlesque tribute to the legendary Carlos Santana. Brixxhouse Arts presents two thrilling sets of Santana‘s iconic music performed live by Soul Sacrifice during the evening of dazzling burlesque and carnivale-flavoured performances at the Rio Theatre.

When: December 17, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online, $35 at the door, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s Totally Twain is an acclaimed Shania Twain tribute act that features a live band, dazzling costumes, and Shania’s biggest hits. Totally Twain is taking over The Cultch Historic Theatre with a charity concert with all proceeds going to the Vancouver Food Bank.

When: December 14, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: The Cultch Historic Theatre — 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 at the door; purchase online

What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help you make the most of your weekends with Sunday Fundays, with the best in local live music set against the backdrop of English Bay.

Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize or enjoy talented local entertainers starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus, there’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Open at 3 pm with music happening from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Parker Rooftop – 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended. Reserve online