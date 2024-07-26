10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in August

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver is filled with sweet summer sounds throughout August, and we’ve got the low down on performances you need to check out around the city!

From Olivia Rodrigo to PNE Summer Night Concerts, here are our picks of 10 great concerts to add to your schedule!

What: Olivia Rodrigo fans’ “Teenage Dream” just came true! The American singer-songwriter who soared to stardom after her debut album, Sour, announced a world tour for her sophomore album, Guts, and she’s coming to Vancouver.

When: August 9, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music at Sea to Sky Gondola. The popular attraction is hosting a variety of acclaimed musicians throughout the summer, including Bluesberry Jam on August 2, and Ruckus Deluxe on September 13.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Free with a season pass or day ticket

What: Brewhalla returns to Metro Vancouver with four epic festivals this year. Get ready to check out dozens of craft beer vendors serving up cool sips. There’ll also be live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more for attendees to enjoy.

When: August 10 and October 5, 2024

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: New Westminster (August) and Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack (October)

Tickets: Online

What: The PNE Fair is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun from August 17 to September 2, and music fans in Vancouver are in for a huge treat.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has released the lineup for this year’s Summer Night Concerts on the Chevrolet Stage, and it features a thrilling mix of music legends like Vanilla Ice, Barenaked Ladies, and Ludacris.

Concerts are moving indoors to the Pacific Coliseum as construction is ongoing on the new PNE Amphitheatre that is slated to open in 2026.

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (no concerts on August 19 and 26)

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $40 and includes Fair admission. Purchase online.

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden presents a series of enchanting live concerts throughout the summer. August marks Korean Heritage Month with an opening performance by SORAH and a KPop dance party to wrap up the evening.

The all-ages event will feature a light dinner and dessert included in the ticket price. Guests will also enjoy an on-site bar, arts and crafts, an art exhibition, and more.

When: August 16, 2024

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Trailblazing Punjabi star Karan Aujla is coming to Vancouver this summer on a milestone tour.

Aujla is bringing the It Was All a Dream tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, August 17. The massive concert will be a homecoming for the Surrey-based artist and part of his first world trek.

When: August 17, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online

What: VanDusen Garden turns into an open-air concert hall for a Sweet Sounds of Summer concert. Guests on August 18 will enjoy live shows from Kutapira and Ginalina & One Big Family.

All ages and musical tastes are welcome. Treat yourself to some food and treats from the vendors on site and explore the 55-acre garden before or after the show.

When: August 18, 2024

Time: Concerts at 10:30 am and 3:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden — 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: $12 to $24, children under 1 are free. Purchase online

What: Vancouver is the place to be this summer for great live music, and we can add the Kings of Leon to the list of shows.

The three-time Grammy winners are bringing the Can We Please Have Fun World Tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, August 31.

When: August 31, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Enjoy the timeless music of Queen in a classical way with Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen. The Listeso String Quartet will play hits like “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and other works during the 65-minute performance.

When: August 23, 2024

Time: 7:15 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $45, purchase online

What: One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular outdoor music festivals will be returning this summer, and it’s giving fans a huge reason to cheer.

Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival, happening at the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, August 10, is once again offering free admission in 2024. Fans will also be treated to a stellar lineup of performers, including headliner Mavis Staples.

When: August 10, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free