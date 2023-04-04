Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in April

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The new month is bringing so many great musical acts to Vancouver!

Here are 10 great concerts happening in April, including Lee Brice, Jill Barber, FKJ and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter John Mayer is bringing his new Solo acoustic tour to Rogers Arena on Monday, April 10.

Mayer is a seven-time Grammy winner beloved for memorable hits such as “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and “Heartbreak Warfare.” The soulful Bridgeport, Connecticut, artist has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and garnered billions of streams to date.

When: April 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: Juno Award winner Jill Barber has won legions of fans with her unique style of vocal jazz and pop music. The Ontario-born singer had her music featured on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, toured with Stuart McLean’s CBC Radio show The Vinyl Cafe, and has written two children’s books.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: York Theatre — 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Grammy-nominated artist Lee Brice announced that Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour is coming to the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

Brice is bringing special guests Tenille Arts and Josh Ross on the 10-city tour. Fans will be able to hear hits like, “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “Rumor,” “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” and more.

When: April 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: The largest university music festival in Western Canada is coming to UBC in April, and it’s a perfect way to celebrate the last of classes this spring.

AMS Events, the events department of UBC’s student association, is hosting the 15th annual Block Party with acclaimed hip-hop and EDM hitmakers. The event will also feature food trucks, beer and seltzers, and fun games to keep the party vibes going.

When: April 13, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: The Plaza outside of UBC Nest — 6133 University Boulevard

What: Country music singer-songwriter Nikki Lane comes to Vancouver on her Denim and Diamonds Tour with special guest Leroy from the North. Lane has released four albums and won the Outlaw Country Female category at the 2017 Ameripolitan Music Awards.

When: April 21, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 Werdt Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Grammy-nominated artist Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will be performing at the UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Tuesday, April 25.

The Glasgow-born artist also boasts the best-selling album of 2019 and 2020 in the UK with his debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. His highly anticipated second studio album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, will be released this spring.

When: April 25, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Over 100 musicians will be on stage at the Orpheum to perform the iconic music of Final Fantasy. Grammy Award-winner Arnie Roth leads the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and chorus while HD video from the long-running and best-selling series is projected onto giant screens.

When: April 14 and 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Yungblud is performing an all-ages show at the PNE Forum this spring. With 7.6 million Spotify monthly listeners, 4.5 million followers on TikTok, and nine figures worth of YouTube views, he’s a force in the music industry.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum

Tickets: Starting at $49.50, purchase online

What: French Kiwi Juice, FKJ for short, is the stage name of New French House star Vincent Fenton. FKJ has performed at music festivals around the world, including Coachella, Euphoria, Lollapalooza, and Lightning in a Bottle. He performs live at PNE Forum on Friday, April 28.

When: April 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Acclaimed artists Dawn Pemberton and The Blue And Gold (Ndidi O and Trish Klein) team up for a powerhouse set at Fox Cabaret. Enjoy a night of soul, funk, retro, blues, and roots as well as special guest appearances.

When: April 21, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online