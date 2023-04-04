Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s the most colourful time of the year!

Colour Fest, a huge outdoor celebration of the spring festivals Holi and Vaisakhi, returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.

One of the most popular events hosted by Diwali Fest, the multi-dimensional festival is happening on Saturday, May 20, at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam.

The highlight of the family-friendly event is the live Colour Zone, where participants cover each other in vibrant coloured powder.

Holi, also known as the “festival of colours,” is celebrated all around the globe and signifies the arrival of spring, the blossoming of love, and a festive day to reconnect, play and laugh.

Colour Fest also celebrates Vaisakhi, a harvest festival that honours the creation of the Khalsa order and also promotes the creation of a more equal and just society.

Dig out a white shirt and get your tie-dye on at Town Centre Park. The colours used in Holi are often created from flowers and herbs, as India’s hot climate is perfect for producing bright natural dyes.

Guests will also enjoy live music and dance performances by South Asian artists. And all ages can take part in Vaisakhi and Holi-themed art activities.

After you have finished becoming a rainbow in the Colour Zone, head over to the food trucks to try some delicious multicultural treats.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $10 for children ages 3 to 12. The ticket includes access to the Colour Zone and a powdered colour packet. Purchase online