10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in July

What: A longtime Vancouver theatre tradition returns to Stanley Park this summer with a pair of legendary Broadway musicals.

Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) has announced that its 2024 season and 84th year at the Malkin Bowl will feature Cats and School of Rock. The shows will run on alternate evenings from July 5 to August 24.

When: July 5 to August 24, 2024 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 20, 24 and 27) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

YVR Sounds 3 What: Hollywood Theatre hosts YVR Sounds 3, a music networking event and live showcase on Wednesday, July 4. Musicians and music lovers are invited to register for free tickets for the latest edition of the popular event, which features Peak, Molly Annelle, Sadé Awele, Riun Garner, and an opener selected from community submissions. When: July 4, 2024

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Free; register online

Vancouver Art Book Fair 2024 What: Canada’s longest-running international art book fair will showcase over 80 exhibitors from around the globe at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Discover a huge selection of art publications, including DIY zines, catalogues, artist books, monographs, magazines and more. When: July 26 and 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday)

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Free Indian Summer Festival 2024 What: The Indian Summer Festival showcases 80 artists in 13 exciting shows ranging from live concerts to insightful discussions, stunning visual arts displays and more. The 10-day artistic exploration, with the theme of paradox, invites guests to search for the beauty of contradictions. There will also be an opening night kickoff party with delicious bites, performances by Shruti Ramani and DJ duo Lil India, and more. When: July 4 to 14, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices, purchase online Frozen What: Broadway Across Canada is bringing the Tony Award-nominated musical Frozen to town. Meet Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and more of your favourite characters from the Disney animated classic as they come to life. With stunning special effects, an expanded score with new songs, and more, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy with Frozen. When: July 9 to 21, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online CREATE! Eastside Arts Festival What: The newly expanded CREATE! Eastside Arts Festival will be held from July 22 to 28 and features a variety of arts workshops, live performances, art activations, and more in several Eastside Arts District studios, breweries, and venues. Hosts Eastside Arts Society also welcomes art lovers to a full day of fun at Strathcona Park on July 27. There will be outdoor art-making workshops, a beer garden and food trucks, and a concert stage curated by 604 Records and Light Organ Records. When: July 22 to 28, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various costs, purchase online Symphony in the Park with the VSO What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) Symphony in the Park is returning to Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, July 13. The 35th-anniversary concert begins at 7 pm and will include pieces from John Williams’ Star Wars and Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar, Elmer Bernstein’s The Magnificent Seven, and more. When: July 13, 2024

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 pm (arrive early for free family activities)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, seating is first come, first served Camp What’s-It-Called at The Improv Centre What: Summer was made for going on adventures. That’s why The Improv Centre is embracing the great outdoors in its latest feature show on Granville Island. The improv theatre company’s new production is Camp What’s-It-Called. Comedy fans can join the expedition, and an audience member can even get onstage with the comedians to help bring the magic of camp to life. When: Fridays and Saturdays until July 17, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, tickets available online The Tempest Project What: Music on Main presents The Tempest Project at the Vancouver Playhouse, and it promises to be a musically and theatrically audacious experience. Inspired by themes from the Shakespeare work, the production will take guests on a musical journey throughout the iconic venue, with live performances, projections, and more secrets to find. When: July 17 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Playhouse — 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $30, purchase online Boca Del Lupo’s Drift by Kimira Reddy What: Boca Del Lupo’s latest work in the Micro Performance series is Drift by acclaimed artist Kimira Reddy. Copresented by the Indian Summer Arts Festival, Drift is a thought-provoking installation at Ocean Artworks that invites visitors to consider life’s biggest paradoxes.