10 amazing arts events to check out around Vancouver in August

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 27 2023, 11:33 pm
HAPPYLAND Festival/Submitted | Moonrider Productions for Arts Club Theatre

Arts lovers have lots to look forward to in August!

From Vancouver Mural Fest to Powell Street Festival and more, here are 10 great arts events to check out around the city this month!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to visit our Listed section.

Vancouver Mural Festival

Mount Pleasant Street Party

Vancouver Mural Festival (Gabriel Martins/Submitted)

What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2023, taking place from August 4 to 13, has announced that it will feature over 20 new murals across Metro Vancouver.

VMF will also host daily mural tours, curator talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party during its final weekend, and more for all ages to enjoy.

When: August 4 to 13, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events

Vines Art Festival

What: The ninth annual multidisciplinary Vines Art Festival features visual and performing artists showcasing their talents at parks throughout Vancouver. The festival prioritizes the lived experiences of QTBIPOC and disabled artists, with attendees able to enjoy live music, dance, and more.

When: August 9 to 19, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free

Music on Main’s Summer Pop-Up Concerts

What: Summertime was made for relaxing in the park with pals and listening to great music. Now you can enjoy a live soundtrack thanks to a series of outdoor concerts happening this month.

Music on Main presents Summer Pop-Up Concerts at Mount Pleasant Park from August 14 to 16 and August 21 to 23. The evening concerts range from classical string quartets to music from around the world, and all performances are free.

When: August 14 to 16 and August 21 to 23, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: Mount Pleasant Park — West 16th Avenue at Ontario Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

Theatre Under the Stars: The Prom and Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Theatre Under The Stars at Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl (ShawnBukhari/Submitted)

What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2023 season and 83rd year at the Malkin Bowl will feature two of Broadway’s smash hits: the big-hearted comedy, The Prom, and the fast-paced family adventure, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. The shows will run on alternate evenings until August 26.

When: Now until August 26, 2023 (Performances alternate evenings)
Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 29) when shows begin at 7 pm
Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts

What: The eighth anniversary of the Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts is presented by the South Asian Arts Society and features theatrical and dance performances, a live podcast recording, workshops, and an art marketplace. The party also continues with an outdoor celebration in Punjabi Market on August 27.

When: Various dates from August 17 to 31, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Various, see the full list of events online

Million Dollar Quartet

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Million Dollar Quartet, a rocking jukebox musical inspired by true events that brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis together for one time only. The show is packed with memorable hits including “That’s Alright,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” and more.

When: Various dates until August 6, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Cost: starting from $39, purchase online

Happyland Festival

HAPPYLAND Festival

HAPPYLAND Festival/Submitted

What: The second annual Happyland Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, Happyland features an epic lineup of performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Trixie Mattel, Pabllo Vittar with Alaska, Slayyyter, and Priyanka.

The big event will be hosted by Venus, with attendees also enjoying performances from the cast of ENBY6 ft. PM, Venus, Rogue, Kara Juku, MX Bukuru and Amy Grindhouse, Softieshan, and Mygayhusband. Tickets include access to Playland.

When: August 6, 2023
Time: Doors 4:30 pm, show 5 pm
Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Bard on the Beach

What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows.

Bard on the Beach’s 34th season includes a British invasion, a vast historical drama, a tale of political intrigue, and an immersive theatre piece drawn from Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

When: Now until September 30, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online

Arts Alive Festival

What: The 28th annual Arts Alive Festival in downtown Langley is a free, family event that will showcase over 200 visual and performing artists. Stop by to see live music, artists and artisans, a children’s fun zone, and surprise performances throughout the day.

When: August 19, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Fraser Highway between 204th and 206th Streets, Langley
Cost: Free

Powell Street Festival

Powell Street Festival

Powell Street Festival (Mister Donut/Instagram )

What: One of Canada’s largest and longest-running community arts festivals is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it promises a lineup of food and entertainment for all.

The 47th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 5 and 6 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).

Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023
Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver
Admission: Free

