Vancouver will get 15 hours of pure sunshine a day by next week

This weekend, Vancouverites who are sleeping in will be missing out on a lot of sunshine. The weather is set to get hot moving into next week, and the weekend will be spectacular.

According to the Weather Network’s forecast, this coming weekend, it’ll get up to 27°C by Sunday and the city will be basking in sunshine for more than 15 hours. That’s a lot of vitamin D!

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has a similar forecast calling for a ton of pure sunshine for Vancouver. At night, it’ll cool down significantly, making it reasonably comfortable for Vancouverites to sleep at night, unlike during the deadly heatwave in 2021 when there was hardly any relief.

Still, as the forecast is about to rapidly heat up, be sure to keep cool, wear sun protection, and stay hydrated.

Vancouverites can beat the heat by blasting the AC, swimming at their favourite beach (there are no E. coli closures in place…yet) or finding a spot of shade on a good patio.

What are you going to do with all that sunshine?