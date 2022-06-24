News

Popular beaches in Vancouver "not suitable" for swimming due to E. coli

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 24 2022, 11:10 pm
Josef Hanus/Shutterstock

As Vancouver is about to enter its first stretch of summer, many of the city’s most popular swimming spots are closed due to high levels of E. coli.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health’s beach water quality reports, there are a handful of hot swimming destinations that are best left for another day.

Sandy Beach on Bowen Island, Trout Lake in East Vancouver, English Bay in the West End, and Locarno Beach on the West Side all have advisories in effect right now and are considered “not suitable for swimming” according to VCH.

Water samples are showing high counts of E. coli, meaning that swimmers could increase their chances of getting gastrointestinal illnesses and skin or eye infections.

Where is the E. coli coming from?

According to VCH, there are “many possible sources of E.coli contamination,” including:

  • contamination from recreational vehicles
  • animal waste
  • sewer overflows
  • leaking septic tanks
  • discharge from boats
