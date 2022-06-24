Popular beaches in Vancouver "not suitable" for swimming due to E. coli

As Vancouver is about to enter its first stretch of summer, many of the city’s most popular swimming spots are closed due to high levels of E. coli.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health’s beach water quality reports, there are a handful of hot swimming destinations that are best left for another day.

Sandy Beach on Bowen Island, Trout Lake in East Vancouver, English Bay in the West End, and Locarno Beach on the West Side all have advisories in effect right now and are considered “not suitable for swimming” according to VCH.

English Bay and Locarno Beach are closed for swimming until further notice due to high E.coli levels present in the water.@VCHhealthcare provides regular water quality reports and current sample counts exceed the safe level for swimming.

➡️https://t.co/VmQj33HdMq for details pic.twitter.com/ClJwhA9MpP — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) June 24, 2022

Water samples are showing high counts of E. coli, meaning that swimmers could increase their chances of getting gastrointestinal illnesses and skin or eye infections.

Where is the E. coli coming from?

According to VCH, there are “many possible sources of E.coli contamination,” including: