BC's "happiest city" has been revealed and it's not Vancouver: report

If happiness is the most important thing to you, maybe don’t renew your expensive lease in Vancouver.

Point2Homes, an online real estate marketplace, shared its report ranking the happiness of Canada’s 100 largest cities, and one BC spot made the top 10.

The happiness index is based on 30 metrics, including rainfall, commute time, sense of belonging, and median after-tax income.

These metrics fall into four broad categories: Economy and Real Estate, Location and Demographics, Health and Well-being, and Community and Environment.

According to the report, the happiest cities in Canada are all in Ontario. But here in BC, the happiest city is reportedly the District of North Vancouver.

Coming in at #8 on the list and standing out as not just the happiest place in BC but also in all of Western Canada, the District of North Vancouver is surrounded by breathtaking mountains and ocean.

According to the latest census numbers, there are 88,168 residents in the DNV.

