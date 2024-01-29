EventsCurated

10 Black History Month events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 29 2024, 8:56 pm
10 Black History Month events to check out in Metro Vancouver
Black Arts Centre/surrey.ca | Coquitlam Heritage/Facebook

February is Black History Month in Canada, and it’s a great opportunity to share the history, contributions, and culture of Black Canadians.

To help celebrate, we’ve put together a list of fun, unique and informative Black History Month events happening in and around Metro Vancouver.

Make plans to check out Songs of Freedom, Underground Comedy Railroad Tour, and more. Then check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

Songs of Freedom

Marcus Mosely

Marcus Mosely/marcusmoselymusic.com

What: Songs of Freedom, a celebration of Black music and culture at Christ Church Cathedral. The 12th annual concert in honour of Black History Month features special guests Jim Byrnes, The Sojourners, Jillian Christmas, and hosts Marcus Mosely and the Marcus Mosely Ensemble.

When: February 3, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: $45 plus GST and fees; purchase online

Vancouver Public Library’s Black History Month Celebration

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a family-friendly celebration of Black History Month at its Central Branch. Special guests include soul singer Dawn Pemberton, cultural storyteller Vanessa Richards, and cultural drummer and musician Maurice Earle.

VPL states that the event is best suited for young children ages 2-5 and their parents and caregivers. The celebration is presented in partnership with the BCABC Barbados Cultural Association of BC.

When: February 10, 2024
Time: 10 am to 12 pm
Where: Alice McKay Room, Lower Level, VPL Central Library – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, drop-in welcome

Acacia’s Black Parade

What: Enjoy an evening of extraordinary talent from a variety of Black drag and burlesque artists from around Vancouver. The celebration of identity, creativity, and the power of community is hosted by Acacia Gray and features a lineup of DJs from Level Up, Afroqueer and Made By We. Jamaican Patties from Elbo Patties will also be served while quantities last.

When: February 2, 2024
Time: 9 pm to 2 am
Where: The Birdhouse – 44 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: $17 plus fees; purchase online

Black History Month at VIFF Centre

Union Street documentary

Union Street/Submitted

What: VIFF Centre presents two new series of films that shine a spotlight on Black film, artists, and creators.

A New Chapter includes screenings of Jamila Pomeroy’s made-in-Vancouver hit Union Street and curated selections of Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You and Suhaib Gasmelbari’s Talking About Trees.

Celebrating Black Futures is presented in partnership with the Vancouver Art Gallery on Thursdays throughout the month and features a free screening of the documentary Mighty Jerome in tribute to the late Charles Officer.

When: Various dates from February 2 to 29, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

Underground Comedy Railroad Tour

What: Canada’s first all-black comedy tour rolls into town on its 12th anniversary this February. Commemorate Black History Month by enjoying a night of laughs with Daniel Woodrow, Keesha Brownie, Rodney Ramsey, Tamara Shevon, and special guests.

When: February 24, 2024
Time: 7 and 9 pm
Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $25.57; purchase online

Film Screening with Black Arts Centre (BLAC)

What: Surrey Art Gallery hosts the Black Arts Centre for a Black History Month film screening of Spike Lee’s School Daze. The event will include a conversation between BLAC curator Olumoroti (Moroti) Soji-George and Surrey Art Gallery Assistant Curator Suvi Bains on the topic of hair that is portrayed in the film.

When: February 21, 2024
Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: Surrey Art Gallery – 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free

Black History Month Celebration at Coquitlam Heritage

Coquitlam Heritage

Coquitlam Heritage/Facebook

What: Coquitlam Heritage hosts its fifth annual Black History Month Family Day. Guests will enjoy food demonstrations and arts and crafts and view Black History books from the Coquitlam Public Library.

There will also be a display of Black historical achievements and excellence and an interactive storytelling event filled with moving folk songs.

When: February 24, 2024
Time: 12 to 3 pm
Where: Coquitlam Heritage at Mackin House – 1116 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam
Cost: Free

Visible Drag Brunch

What: Kendall Gender and TFD help kick off Black History Month with an all-black cast of 10 Vancouver Drag icons. Get your seat at Good Co. Granville and enjoy performances by Acacia Gray, ASS Trix, Batty Banks, Cleopatra Compton, Genesis, Levi Thrust, Mak Daddy, Mx Bukuru, Rich Elle, and Vixen Von Flex.

When: February 3, 2024
Time: 12 to 3 pm
Where: Good Co. Granville – 965 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices; purchase online

MOA Unmasked: Afrofuturism and the Black Speculative Arts Movement

What: The Museum of Anthropology commemorates Black History Month by hosting a tour with curator Nuno Porto and Ethọ́s Lab creative directors Jazz Groden-Gilchrist and Olúwáṣọlá Kẹ́hìndé Olówó-Aké.

MOA and Ethọ́s Lab have been working together on a creative arts and science project with the support of UBC’s Community University Engagement Support Fund, and tour guests will go behind the scenes of the collaboration.

When: February 15 and 16, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Thursday), 4:30 pm (Friday)
Where: Museum of Anthropology – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver
Cost: $12 to $20; purchase online

Reel Causes: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

What: Reel Causes and the Vancouver Black and Indigenous Creative Association present a preview of Rick DuPree’s forthcoming documentary, Seattle Black Panthers Fight For Justice & Freedom.

DuPree and Elmer Dixon are joined for a conversation by moderators Natasha Tony and Tinthi Tembo that further explores the film and Dixon’s story in his memoir, Die Standing: From Black Panther Party Revolutionary to Global Diversity Consultant.

When: February 6, 2024
Time: Doors 6 pm, event 6:30 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $10 in advance; purchase online

