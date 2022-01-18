Brave Torontonian faces snowstorm only to realize restaurant is closed (VIDEO)

Yesterday, Toronto faced what was one of the most dreadful snowstorms in years. Even with blizzard warnings and all, that wasn’t enough to stop this customer from trying to order takeout.

The roads were almost non-existent as snow piled up during the city’s biggest weather event of the year.

Despite road closures, TTC delays and warnings to stay indoors, a very loyal customer decided to brace the snowstorm and stop by Nicey’s Eatery, located at 2290 Markham Road in Toronto, for some delicious eats.

But of course, as many other businesses closed due to the weather, the customer realized that the restaurant was not open for the day.

Nicey’s Eatery shared a clip of the moment when the person in question noticed they were closed before falling to their knees in defeat.

The video ends with the customer turning right back and pushing their way through the unshovelled snow once again.

“I had to watch that video multiple times, and each time, I felt his pain. I was in disbelief that someone would come out of his house to buy food,” said Valerie Lai, owner of Nicey’s Eatery to Daily Hive.

“It’s wonderful to know our Caribbean cooking motivated him to storm through the mountain of snow. My heart paused and felt terribly sorry we were closed.”

Lai shares that so far no one has come forward but that they’re keeping their eyes peeled for when they do show up again. “For his trouble, he deserves a free meal!”

Now that’s dedication.