Eaton Centre to close early due to extreme weather

Toronto Eaton Centre will close early today as the city attempts to manage an overwhelming amount of snowfall and blizzard conditions.

In a notice posted on the Eaton Centre website, Cadillac Fairview confirmed that the mall will shut its doors early today as a precaution.

In a statement to Daily Hive, the company said, “The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is our priority, and out of an abundance of caution and to help everyone safely navigate the roads, Cadillac Fairview will be closing CF Toronto Eaton Centre at 4 pm today due to inclement weather in the Greater Toronto Area.”

The City of Toronto and surrounding GTA are in the midst of a massive snowstorm that has even prompted Premier Doug Ford to get out and help numerous people stuck in mounds of snow.

Earlier today, the Toronto Police Service closed both the DVP and the Gardiner Expressway to allow backed-up cars and slow removal services to clear overwhelmed roads.

While the mall anticipates reopening for regular business hours tomorrow, they encourage hopeful visitors to check the website for updates.