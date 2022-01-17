Toronto blizzard causes mass transit delays for TTC and GO

Monday morning’s blizzard sent Toronto-area traffic into a tizzy, causing mass delays across both the TTC and Go Transit.

Riders trying to board buses, trains, streetcars, and subways were met with cancelled transit service and long waits — some over an hour — as the Toronto-area blizzard raged on.

According to the TTC website, all bus and streetcar routes are affected by snow-covered roadways, and the transit agency is warning customers to expect longer than normal wait times and travel times. Even with this warning, the TTC has issued service alerts for a number of routes particularly affected by the snow.

Below is a list of all ongoing GO Transit and TTC delays that commuters should keep an eye out for.

TTC delays and cancellations:

Line 1: No service between St Clair West and Sheppard West; No Service between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence

504: No service between King Street West at Spadina and King Street West at Dufferin Street; shuttle buses will run between Bathurst and Dufferin

506: Detour via Jarvis Street, Gerrard Street East, River Street, and Dundas Street East

506C: Detour via Jarvis Street, Gerrard Street East, River Street, and Dundas Street East

509: Major delays near Fleet Street at Bathurst Street

39: Detour westbound vis Middlefield Road and McCowan Road

53: Detour via Bayview Avenue and Cummer Avenue

55: No service between Old Dundas Street at Varsity Road and Underwood Avenue at Varsity Road

87: No service between Main Street at Doncaster Avenue and Lumsden Avenue at Main Street

95: Detour via Bayview Avenue, Sheppard Avenue East and Sheppard Station

108: Detour via Stong Court, Jane Street and Yewtree Boulevard

GO Train delays and cancellations:

Lakeshore West: Union Station 7:30 and 8:30 cancelled; Oakville 9:32 cancelled; Hamilton GO 7:25 delayed 73 minutes; Union Station 8:15 delayed 20 minutes

Lakeshore East: Ongoing weather-related track switch issue is preventing any trains from going east of Whitby GO.

Kitchener: Union Station 10:34 train cancelled; Mount Pleasant 9:40 train cancelled

Stouffville: Mount Joy 9:35 train cancelled; Union Station 9:!4 train cancelled; Old Elm 8:20 train delayed 46 minutes

GO Bus delays and cancellations:

More than 28 disruptions to GO Bus service are ongoing, including cancellation of Route 12 and Route 16’s Hamilton/Toronto Express service. A full list of service changes can be found on the GO train website.