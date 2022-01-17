Toronto blizzard causes mass transit delays for TTC and GO
Monday morning’s blizzard sent Toronto-area traffic into a tizzy, causing mass delays across both the TTC and Go Transit.
Riders trying to board buses, trains, streetcars, and subways were met with cancelled transit service and long waits — some over an hour — as the Toronto-area blizzard raged on.
According to the TTC website, all bus and streetcar routes are affected by snow-covered roadways, and the transit agency is warning customers to expect longer than normal wait times and travel times. Even with this warning, the TTC has issued service alerts for a number of routes particularly affected by the snow.
Below is a list of all ongoing GO Transit and TTC delays that commuters should keep an eye out for.
TTC delays and cancellations:
Line 1: No service between St Clair West and Sheppard West; No Service between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence
504: No service between King Street West at Spadina and King Street West at Dufferin Street; shuttle buses will run between Bathurst and Dufferin
506: Detour via Jarvis Street, Gerrard Street East, River Street, and Dundas Street East
506C: Detour via Jarvis Street, Gerrard Street East, River Street, and Dundas Street East
509: Major delays near Fleet Street at Bathurst Street
39: Detour westbound vis Middlefield Road and McCowan Road
53: Detour via Bayview Avenue and Cummer Avenue
55: No service between Old Dundas Street at Varsity Road and Underwood Avenue at Varsity Road
87: No service between Main Street at Doncaster Avenue and Lumsden Avenue at Main Street
95: Detour via Bayview Avenue, Sheppard Avenue East and Sheppard Station
108: Detour via Stong Court, Jane Street and Yewtree Boulevard
GO Train delays and cancellations:
Lakeshore West: Union Station 7:30 and 8:30 cancelled; Oakville 9:32 cancelled; Hamilton GO 7:25 delayed 73 minutes; Union Station 8:15 delayed 20 minutes
Lakeshore East: Ongoing weather-related track switch issue is preventing any trains from going east of Whitby GO.
Kitchener: Union Station 10:34 train cancelled; Mount Pleasant 9:40 train cancelled
Stouffville: Mount Joy 9:35 train cancelled; Union Station 9:!4 train cancelled; Old Elm 8:20 train delayed 46 minutes
GO Bus delays and cancellations:
More than 28 disruptions to GO Bus service are ongoing, including cancellation of Route 12 and Route 16’s Hamilton/Toronto Express service. A full list of service changes can be found on the GO train website.