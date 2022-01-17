Uber prices in Toronto are through the roof as snow storm hits the city

Torontonians are even less happy than usual with Uber on Monday as a snowstorm has brought the city to a halt.

TTC and GO Transit face major delays as vehicles get stuck in the snow and routes are closed off. The Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway have also been shut down to help get stuck vehicles off the road.

Many Torontonians turned to Uber to ease their commuter woes only to be taken aback by exorbitant prices.

I wanted to check the uber prices since they shutdown two major highways, busses & streetcars are stuck, and Go trains and busses are being cancelled #ONStorm #Toronto pic.twitter.com/HemX5DSnLy — Ty (@Dumb_Eat_Trees) January 17, 2022



Uber users are sharing screenshots on social media showing how much their commutes would cost. Some stranded commuters have had no choice but to pay high fees to get to their destination.

Uber drivers, who are driving in these nightmarish conditions, do benefit from surge pricing. It is not immediately clear how much more they are able to make during surge pricing.