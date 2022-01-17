NewsWeather

Uber prices in Toronto are through the roof as snow storm hits the city

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
|
Jan 17 2022, 5:44 pm
Uber prices in Toronto are through the roof as snow storm hits the city
Dario Lucarelli/Shutterstock

Torontonians are even less happy than usual with Uber on Monday as a snowstorm has brought the city to a halt.

TTC and GO Transit face major delays as vehicles get stuck in the snow and routes are closed off. The Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway have also been shut down to help get stuck vehicles off the road.

Many Torontonians turned to Uber to ease their commuter woes only to be taken aback by exorbitant prices.


Uber users are sharing screenshots on social media showing how much their commutes would cost. Some stranded commuters have had no choice but to pay high fees to get to their destination.

Uber drivers, who are driving in these nightmarish conditions, do benefit from surge pricing. It is not immediately clear how much more they are able to make during surge pricing.

DH Toronto StaffDH Toronto Staff
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT