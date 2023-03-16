Canadian city makes Time's list of World's Greatest Places 2023

Time Magazine just confirmed something many Vancouverites already know: Vancouver is one of the world’s greatest places.

That’s right, our beautiful home landed on the prestigious list from the American news magazine, right between Washington, DC, and Pantelleria, Italy.

The annual list of the World’s Greatest Places features “50 extraordinary destinations to explore,” and cites several reasons for doing so for each location.

Vancouver’s main reason for being so great according to Time? Our “eclectic cuisine,” and it’s safe to say we agree completely.

The publication gave nods to several dining establishments, including the Michelin-starred Published on Main and Burdock & Co, as well as Salmon n’ Bannock, Vancouver’s only Indigenous restaurant (this spot just opened up an express location at YVR Airport, too).

On top of our stellar food scene, Time shouted out some Vancouver attractions and activities including Rainbow Park, Talaysay Tours, Vancouver Mural Festival, and Canada’s first Chinese Canadian Museum.

A handful of hotels were also highlighted in the piece. Richmond’s Versante and downtown Vancouver’s Paradox were given shoutouts in addition to Skwachàys Lodge, Canada’s first Indigenous boutique art hotel.

Check out the full story here and be sure to look into all these restaurants, hotels, and activities if you haven’t yet.