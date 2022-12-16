The Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has been introducing several new food and beverage concepts for travellers to enjoy over the last little while. Today, we help share the updated news of a soon-to-be-open, fresh addition coming into the mix: Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly.

We’ve been patiently awaiting this one, as it’s an exciting and important first for the country.

The concept, which proudly notes that it’s Vancouver’s only Indigenous-owned and -operated restaurant, will now also be the first Indigenous restaurant in a Canadian airport.

“I am thrilled to be bringing Salmon n’ Bannock to a world-class airport and proudly showcasing my heritage in the form of food with travellers from around the world to enjoy,” says Inez Cook, a member of Northern BC’s Nuxalk Nation and a Sixties Scoop survivor.

“Our new location at YVR feels like a fitting extension of my two loves: travel and food,” says Cook.

Previously to co-founding Salmon n’ Bannock in 2010, Cook was a flight attendant for 33 years. Twenty-five of those years, she was based out of YVR.

Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly will offer guests fresh and authentic Indigenous cuisine, just like we have been enjoying at the original West Broadway location. Think eats such as a Beet Salad, Salmon Burger, and more exclusive new offerings.

“Salmon n’ Bannock is a long-standing Stakeholder of Indigenous Tourism BC and to see them open their second location at YVR is an inspiring and a significant milestone,” says Brenda Baptiste, Chair of Indigenous Tourism BC.

“This important addition to YVR’s roster of restaurants acknowledges the power of unique perspectives, accountability and a shared vision to support the development of a sustainable Indigenous tourism economy, thus supporting the economic recovery of BC.”

You can find Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly post-security in International Departures, where it will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner after its official launch on December 19.

“I am honoured to be working with the Musqueam community to follow local protocols during this process and with YVR on this meaningful collaboration on a path towards reconciliACTION,” says Cook.