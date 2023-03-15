The atrium area of the Pier D expansion of Vancouver International Airport, featuring the enclosed outdoor space, seating areas, and future retail and dining units. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

It is that time of year again. In an industry celebration event held in Amsterdam today, Skytrax announced its 2023 recipients for the World Airports Awards, which are the world’s most prestigious and recognized awards in the aviation industry.

Based on tens of thousands of surveys by travellers around the world, Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is now the world’s 20th-best airport.

This represents a major year-over-year increase of eight spots from YVR’s previous global ranking of 28th in 2022.

In the late 2000s and the first half of the 2010s, YVR was regularly ranked as one of the world’s 10 best airports, but it has become far more competitive over the past decade with the completion of new and improved airports around the world.

YVR was pushed out of the top 10 global rankings starting in 2015; YVR ranked ninth in 2012, eighth in 2013, ninth in 2014, 11th in 2015, 14th in 2016, 13th in 2017, 14th in 2018, 17th in 2019, 13th in 2020, and 24th in 2021.

As well, YVR’s long-running streak of being named by Skytrax as North America’s best airport also came to an end in 2022 after 12 consecutive years.

For the second year in a row, YVR was beaten by Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) for the North American title. YVR is North America’s second-best airport in 2023, just ahead of Houston William Hobby International Airport.

SEA now comes ahead of YVR largely due to its immensely improved passenger experience following the Spring 2022 opening of its massive US$1.2 billion international terminal building expansion. SEA is also now the 18th best airport in the world, up from 27th in 2022.

YVR’s ranking for 2023 likely also improved with the help of the full opening of the Pier D international terminal building expansion in June 2022.

Of course, international airports can vary in amenities, customer service, and maintenance quality based on their wide range in passenger traffic volumes.

YVR recorded a strong rebound of 19 million passengers in 2022. For Skytrax’s 2023 ranking based on passenger volumes, specifically for airports that recorded between 10 million and 20 million passengers last year, YVR ranked fifth — behind Seoul Incheon International Airport, Tokyo Narita International Airport, Helsinki Airport, and Melbourne Airport.

Additionally, YVR is ranked as North America’s cleanest airport in 2023, just ahead of SEA.

Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel, which is attached to the US transborder terminal building wing of Vancouver International Airport, is named the world’s third-best airport hotel, and the best airport hotel in North America.

As for the performance of other major Canadian airports, Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) ranked 64th globally in 2023 — a considerable year-over-year drop from its 43rd global ranking in 2022. YYZ, of course, had a particularly challenging year with delivering an optimal passenger experience over the past year.

But for the ranking of best airports that recorded between 30 million and 40 million passengers last year, YYZ ranked sixth, just behind Singapore Changi Airport, Doha Hamad International Airport, Munich Airport, Bogota Airport, and London Gatwick Airport.

Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport ranked 45th globally in 2023, which is a considerable increase from 66th in 2022. It is also the fifth best in North America.

Calgary also soared in the rankings for 2023, reaching 92nd globally — up from 125th in 2022.

The world’s best airport in 2023 is Singapore Changi Airport, followed by Doha Hamad International Airport, Tokyo Haneda International Airport, Seoul Incheon International Airport, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

World’s Best Airports 2023: Skytrax

Singapore Changi Airport Hamad International Airport Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) Incheon International Airport Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Istanbul Airport Munich Airport Zurich Airport Narita International Airport Madrid-Barajas Airport Vienna International Airport Helsinki-Vantaa Airport Rome Fiumicino Airport Copenhagen Airport Kansai International Airport Chubu Centrair International Airport Dubai International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Melbourne Airport Vancouver International Airport Dusseldorf International Airport London Heathrow Airport Brisbane Airport Guangzhou International Airport Frankfurt Airport Bahrain International Airport Riyadh Airport Haikou Meilan Airport Amsterdam Schipol Airport Fukuoka Airport

North America’s Best Airports 2023: Skytrax

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Vancouver International Airport Houston William Hobby International Airport Houston George Bush International Airport Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport San Francisco International Airport New York LaGuardia Airport. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Los Angeles International Airport

North America’s Cleanest Airports 2023: Skytrax

Vancouver International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Terminal B of New York LaGuardia Airport Houston William Hobby International Airport San Francisco International Airport Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Boston Logan International Airport Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport Houston George Bush International Airport Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

North America’s Best Airport Staff 2023: Skytrax

Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport San Francisco International Airport Vancouver International Airport Houston William Hobby International Airport Calgary International Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Denver International Airport San Antonio International Airport

World’s Best Airport Hotels 2023: Skytrax