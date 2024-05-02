Visiting Victoria? Here are 7 things that locals would actually do

We’re in the thick of spring, and it’s turned out to be a pretty eventful one.

There were baby whale calves, new Airbnb rules, a moulting elephant seal, and even some pigeon racing.

If someone were to visit Victoria right now, there’s an easy way to get them acquainted with this fair city — below are at least seven awesome things.

Check out the local’s guide of things to do in Victoria this spring.

Other than your pets, there are not many animals you get to know on a first-name basis, maybe Harambe, Cecil the Lion, or Air Bud, to name a few. Emerson? Well, Victoria can add that name to the list. The moulting elephant seal has wrapped up Victoria in a fervour with his hilarious antics (such as swimming six days just to come back). Word is he’s near the Oak Bay Beach hotel, and an area has been cordoned off so he can moult in peace. So, if you do happen to catch it, make sure to keep your distance!

Housed in an old World War II barge within Victoria’s stunning Inner Harbour, HAVN is one of the most serene saunas in Victoria — it’s not to be missed. But if you must, you need not worry: there are so many more amazing spas you can check out on the island. Like, check out this sauna at a Lavender Farm in the country.

Phillips Brewing just took gold in “Best American-Style Sour Ale” for its Dinosour Stone Fruit Sour beer at the World Beer Cup. Now’s a good time to try it! Luckily, Phillips Brewing offers an array of sours, all showcased in its renowned Jurassic Pack: Blackberry, Blueberry Pomegranate, Stone Fruit, and Raspberry Lime. Grab a flight or take one home!

Where: 2000 Government Street, Victoria

Tea-infused cocktails are back at Victoria’s Fairmont Empress this spring. You can catch amazing twilight views of the Inner Harbour while enjoying an amazing cocktail and snack every Thursday through Sunday in the Lobby Lounge from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Where: 721 Government Street, Victoria

When: Starts May 3, 2024 at 8 pm

Tickets: $48 online

There’s always a ton of fun going on in the Garden City — I mean, have you checked out our events listing page? From dad rap, to acoustic acts, theatre, concerts, and DJs, there’s always something to get yourself into. We may not have the palpability of the New York City nightlife, but we make up for it in our own unique way.

Victoria was recently recognized as the dopest city in Canada. So, the options for greenery are endless — whether that be the weed stores, Beacon Hill Park, or heading to Topaz Park for the Highland Games 7 Celtic Festival later this month. There’s a garden variety of greenery options in the garden city, to say the least.

It almost seems cliche at this point, but having a shaft is so ubiquitous in Victoria’s culture that if you are going out, you won’t be able to escape it. So, might as well indulge! Most places serve it, but we definitely have some favourite spots.

